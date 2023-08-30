2024 Lotus Emeya teased – Type 133 EV sedan gets a name; Sept 7 debut; Taycan and Audi e-tron GT rival

In Cars, International News, Lotus / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2023 10:07 am / 2 comments

Lotus has announced that its upcoming Type 133 will be called the Emeya, which is being teased ahead of a full reveal scheduled to take place on September 7, 2023. When it launches, the all-electric, four-door sedan will be the brand’s third electric vehicle (EV) after the Evija and Eletre.

The British carmaker has already committed to go fully electric, with the Emira being the last internal combustion engine car it sells. After the Emeya, it will introduce two more EVs by 2026, including the Type 134 (a D-segment SUV) and Type 135 (a sports car).

In an official release, Lotus refers to the Emeya as a “fully electric hyper-GT,” suggesting plenty of performance on tap. Prior reports claim the sedan’s specifications will closely follow those of the Eletre SUV, which in its highest R form offers up 918 PS (905 hp or 675 kW) and 985 Nm of torque from two electric motors pulling power from a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 112 kWh.

The Emeya will be built on Lotus’ Electric Premium Architecture (EPA), which is also used for the Eletre and the upcoming Type 134. As such, the sedan will most likely use an 800-volt electrical architecture that enables ultra-fast DC fast charging – the Eletre supports up to 350 kW.

We’ll have to wait until next week to find out what powertrains will be offered for the Emeya as well as what it’ll look like out in the open. The shadowy teasers only provide glimpses of the sedan and its distinctive daytime running light signature that appears somewhat similar to what you see on the Eletre, albeit with twice the number of lighting elements.

At the rear, the Emeya sports full-width taillights as well as an active spoiler. We can also make out strong haunches, a sloping roofline leading from a rakish windscreen as well as recessed door handles. When it goes on sale sometime next year, the Emeya will take on models like the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Tesla Model S.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.