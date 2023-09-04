Proton Test Centre receives ISO 17025 accreditation

In Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 4 September 2023 1:44 pm / 0 comments

Proton has received accreditation for its in-house testing facilities from the Department of Standards Malaysia, the Malaysian carmaker has announced.

The in-house testing facilities located in Shah Alam, which are collectively known as the Proton Test Centre, has received the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the department as presented by Department of Standards Malaysia director-general Shaharul Sadri Alwi, and which was received by Proton director of group engineering Hazrin Fazail Haroon.

The MS ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation is a standard measuring the competence of testing and calibration laboratories, and the standard is used to develop quality management systems as well as for testing and calibration laboratories to assess one’s own competence.

Certification consists of ensuring that test results meet the required levels over a set duration, while documentation requirements consist of a quality manual, standard operating procedures and work instruction flows, among others, according to Proton.

Being a globally recognised standard, IOS 17025 provides proof of integrity, competence, and overall quality of the Proton Test Centre, as well as allowing the facility to meet testing requirements for vehicles co-developed with Geely, and also opens up the possibility of testing other Geely models, says Proton.

“The accreditation received by Proton Test Centre is recognition for the hard work put in by the engineering and testing teams at Proton to elevate our level of technical capability to be in line with our partner, Geely. It also allows us to reduce our product development costs as we no longer need to send our parts to be tested overseas and will help better manage our timelines too,” Hazrin said in a statement.

“With the accreditation, the test centre now meets both the technical competence requirements and management system requirements that are necessary for it to consistently deliver technically valid test results and calibrations. Ultimately, this will result in better quality Proton vehicles, which will benefit our valued customers,” the Proton director of group engineering added.

