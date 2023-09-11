Avoid runners’ fees by using our online services – JPJ

The use of runners to handle vehicle-related transactions such as road tax renewal and the transfer of ownership has been around for a good while, but the road transport department (JPJ) says that motorists can save money by doing the necessary themselves via the online route.
According to Penang JPJ director Adenan Md Isa, the public can perform transactions personally, as many services only need a click of the mouse to access, The Star reports. For something like the road tax, he said that users simply have to download the MyJPJ app on their phone and they can then access their road tax digitally.
“If you need a physical copy, come over to the JPJ office and we will have one printed for you at no charge. Then, you do not need the help of a third party, who may charge you more by saying that it is complicated,” he said.
Adenan said while he understood that the older generation might find going digital intimidating, he hoped their children would step up to help them. “We worry that some runners might take advantage of their clients and ask for more money even for easy tasks. Since the owner of the vehicle might be unaware, it is easy to convince them that there is a lot of work involved,” he said.
While this might be true for simpler things such as driving licences and road tax, runners are still very much in demand for transactions such as vehicle inspections, as the report indicated.
Motorist BK Khoo said that going to JPJ or Puspakom to do a vehicle inspection was time consuming, and that a runner familiar with the regulations would make the process a lot simpler. “I do not have the time because of my working hours. So, I paid a runner early this year to send my car for a test at Puspakom when I sold it. The extra money I had to fork out was worth it, as I don’t have to wake up early in the morning and wait my turn,” he told the news publication.
Meanwhile, Edward De Souza, who has been a runner for 30 years, said that despite things going digital, Malaysians still prefer to utilise runners for transactions, many of which were specialised and needed understanding of the required process. These include the transfer of vehicle ownership from deceased owners and number plate retention to a new vehicle.
In the case of the former, he said that the paperwork had to be endorsed by the court before ownership can be transferred. “Unless you do it regularly, you will not know the process,” the 65-year-old explained.
“It is a lengthy procedure for work like number plate retention, where I need to transfer one vehicle’s plate number to another. It requires the buying of a new motorcycle (a vehicle with the lowest price) so that the old number plate can be transferred to the new vehicle. You have to run around and do whatever is required, including having the vehicle thoroughly inspected,” he said.
He said there was also a market from foreigners living in Malaysia who need road tax and insurance for their vehicles. “It is a completely different procedure for them and the process is more difficult, especially if they do not understand the language. I even deal with any issues they may face when transferring ownership of vehicles,” he said.
What’s your take on runners? Would you use them to handle your vehicle-related transactions, or do you think JPJ’s digital route (via MySIKAP) makes it easy enough to attempt the process on your own? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.
Comments
Why don’t you spend more time to focus the attitude of your frontline staffs?
They are making things online so that you don’t have to face their “frontline staff” lah. So what is the complain now?
Moral of the story, it is easier to build an online platform than trying to change their ppl’s attitude…
You mean you face JPJ staffs before this? Runner is everywhere and job is done. Now they are asking to go JPJ office to collect road tax instead of using runner. You think everyone so free karipap tea time at 9am, 11am, 3pm and 5pm?
Why we can’t use MyJPJ to renew roadtax? Why still need to use MyEG?
you make everything simple takes half a day worth of time to do,runners magically do it in 10 mins,the whole system is so rotten indirectly encouraging us to use runners
one way to help us save money is allow us to pay online without any charges. sekian
does JPJ officers know they shouldn’t ask drivers for the e-roadtax?
My wife is Singaporean and did not grasp the concept of runners. She insisted on doing things herself because she was used to efficient government offices. How difficult can it be? Go to the website, get the checklist, tick it off and everything will be done within KPI and according to SOP right?
She gave up when she found that many (not all) government offices/officers make life as difficult as possible so that you have to use a runner, who probably give them a cut of the fee (my guess).
Oh the checklist you saw on the website? That’s outdated/no relevant. You didn’t bring a photocopy and original of A-Z? Your photocopy is too big, too small, has colour, has no colour, not clear, is centered, not centered. Your document needs certification by Commisioner of Oath.
Go again the next day, another officer will insist on another document. You ask why, and he/she says the previous officer is wrong. Rinse and repeat.
We now use a runner. I welcomed her to Malaysia.
The system is inefficient by design – lots of people would be out of work otherwise. This is how you keep the majority populace employed, hopefully off the streets and completely dependent on you. Genius.
Not advocating for a heartless Singapore style cutthroat system, but there has to be some healthy balance in between.
What about allocate some of your revenue to revamp your entire website and application from the ground up so that we don’t have to deal with your rude staffs. Malaysia has a lot of skilled I.T youngster but been neglected
in europe, it will be 3 stars at best.
pay for runner la… let them cari makan also. take it as CSR effort.
Sorry Encik, system offline, try mai esok.
Current worse situation to purchase 2nd hand car the dealer charge RM2K for Puspakom inspection fees. Very high runner fees.
Why not add an option in App for us to pay delivery charge for physical roadtax & driving license.
Or at least allow Pos Office to continue with renewals & physical issuance of roadtax & driving license .