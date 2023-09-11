Landslip on LPT1 westbound, contra-flow activated

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 11 2023 4:54 pm

A landslip that has occurred has resulted in cracks along the emergency lane and the part of the left lane, and has seen the activation of contraflow traffic along KM118.2 to KM117.8 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1) westbound towards Kuala Lumpur, Bernama has reported.

Initial inspection has found that the landslip occurred due to the collapse of an embankment slope (fill slope) where flood mitigation work was taking place, said Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) director-general Sazali Harun.

“The highway concessionaire also informed us that heavy rain has occurred for the past three days. To ensure the safety of highway users and the smooth flow of traffic, LLM and ANIH Berhad have decided to close the entire westbound stretch and have activated the contra-flow since 4:15 pm yesterday, Sazali said.

The concession company has instructed the contractor to cover the affected area with canvas to control erosion, and settlement markers will be installed to monitor soil movement, and a comprehensive soil investigation will be carried out immediately.

A preliminary report on the incident has been submitted to [works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi], and a full report is currently being prepared, the D-G of LLM said. Though the affected route can still be used by all vehicles, motorists are advised to avoid the route to prevent congestion, he continued.

