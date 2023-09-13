JPJ MySikap offline Sept 15-17 for maintenance – VEP, e-wallet, JPJ eBid, kiosk and branch services affected

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / September 13 2023 2:30 pm

The Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) has announced that MySikap services will be interrupted from this coming Friday to Sunday, September 15 to 17, 2023, between 5pm to 6am the following day.

The department’s services which will be disrupted in this period include those at JPJ branch and state counters, agency and business integration, Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) and e-wallet services, MyJPJ applications, JPJ eBid as well as kiosk services. The disruption is understood to be due to maintenance work for the portal, based on the imagery on the the department’s Facebook post.

In light of the announcement, motorists requiring the services of the road transport department in these capacities are advised to attend to related matters before the listed dates, or until after the maintenance work for the services have been completed.

