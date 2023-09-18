Honda WR-V in Malaysia – 7,300 bookings as of early Sept, 3,300 units delivered, RS most popular variant

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 18 2023 9:55 am

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has announced that nearly 7,300 bookings have been received for the 2023 Honda WR-V as of September 6, just under two months after the small SUV made its local debut. Deliveries now stand at close to 3,300 units, 1,100 units up from the 2,200 units that had been delivered by August.

The WR-V is offered in four variants, namely the S, E, V and RS, all of which are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS and 145 Nm, with the mill mated to a CVT. Pricing ranges from RM89,900 to RM107,900 on-the-road without insurance.

The company revealed that as of September, the bulk of registrations have been made up of the RS variant, with 62% of the deliveries being of the top-spec version. The next most popular variant is the V, with 19% of deliveries being for it. Registrations of the E presently make up 13% of the delivery volume, with the base S accounting for the remaining 6%.

HMSB also gave a breakdown of the popularity of the five exterior colours, namely Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Stellar Diamond Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl, based on the booking trend among customers.

It’s decidedly close between Meteoroid Grey Metallic (25%) and Ignite Red Metallic (24%), but Stellar Diamond Pearl is a surprising third, with 22% of bookings being for the new colour, edging it ahead of Platinum White Pearl (19%), with Crystal Black Pearl (10%) rounding off things.

According to the company, the waiting period for the WR-V currently stands at around two months, though this is dependent on variant and colour choices, with that for Stellar Diamond Pearl being a bit longer.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 RS

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 V

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.