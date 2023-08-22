Honda Malaysia celebrates first 2023 WR-V delivery – 2,200 units delivered since official launch in July

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 August 2023 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced it has successfully delivered 2,200 units of the WR-V since the compact SUV’s official launch debut here in July 2023. The company also took the time to celebrate Nurain Binti Mohamad, who is the first customer the booking made for the WR-V in the country.

At a handover ceremony held at Accord Auto, Nurain was presented with Honda accessories and Ultra Glass Body Coating for her vehicle as well as official merchandise which are collectively worth RM5,000.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their trust in the Honda brand and support for the all-new WR-V, which is a brand-new model in the non-national small SUV segment,” said Hironobu Yoshimura, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia. Yoshimura also revealed that the WR-V is the second best-selling Honda model last month, and the top-spec RS variant accounted for 60% of total WR-V sales to date.

“When Honda Malaysia announced that they were launching the all-new WR-V, I did some research on the car and was immediately impressed by its design and features. The model has a young and energetic profile, showcased by its stylish and striking appearance that reflects my personality,” commented Nurain.

“I like that the all-new WR-V has a compact design on the outside but still has ample room on the inside. Thus, I believe I can enjoy a pleasant on-the-road experience with utmost comfort when driving this car on my daily commute. This model is the perfects small SUV that I have been searching for!” she added.

“We are very honoured that we were the one who sealed the deal with Nurain and delivered the first registered all-new WR-V to its owner in Malaysia. The steadfast support from our customers is the driving force that moves us forward. We are committed to going beyond our customers’ expectations and will continue to deliver high-quality sales and after-sales services to all Honda customers,” said Ng Jit Hua, owner of Accord Auto.

The WR-V is offered in four variants, namely the S, E, V and RS, all of which are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS and 145 Nm which is mated to a CVT. Pricing ranges from RM89,900 to RM107,900 on-the-road without insurance.

