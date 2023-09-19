Gov’t to focus on EV sector under NIMP 2030, ensure development of local EV technology-related talent

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 19 2023 11:29 am

The government says it will focus on developing the electric vehicle (EV) sector under its New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), which was unveiled on September 1. According to deputy investment, trade and industry minister Liew Chin Tong, policies related to EVs are set to be reviewed every few months to ensure that the sector’s growth is supported.

“The EV sector is new. We will have a national EV steering committee (NEVSC) meeting soon,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. He said this in reply to a question from Puah Wee Tse (PH-Tebrau), who raised the point on EV ownership being beyond the means of most Malaysians and asked about efforts to promote EV usage.

Earlier, Liew said EV technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes would begin in early 2024. He said this was in line with the government’s effort to develop EV technology-related talent, and that the NEVSC had been tasked to ensure the availability of EV programmes in higher education centres, as Bernama reports.

“Following that, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia has been appointed as a national electric vehicle task force (NEVTF) member to coordinate research and talent development related to EV technology among local universities,” he said.

He added that the human resource ministry’s skills development department, in partnership with the industry lead body (ILB), has developed a national skills employment standard related to EVs for TVET education and training.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.