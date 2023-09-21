JPJ announces new list of recalls from vehicle brands – Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, DS, Nissan; Honda bike

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 21 2023 1:02 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has published another list of product recalls from several automotive brands in Malaysia. This is the third series of recall announcements made this year, following the first one that was announced in April and a second edition in August.

Car brands involved in the latest set of recalls are Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Peugeot, Citroen and DS, while a couple of MAN trucks and one Honda motorcycle model have also been included in the list.

Mercedes-Benz models involved for this recall are the GLC 300 4Matic from 2022-2023 (155 units), EQS 450+ from 2021-2023 (five units) and EQS 500 4Matic from 2007-2023 (167 units). Additionally, C 200, C 300, E 200, E 300, GLC 200, GLC 300 4Matic, GLC 300e 4Matic (Coupe), Maybach S 580 4Matic and S 580e from 2021-2023, which all involve 1,789 units.

For Nissan, a recall has been issued for the Leaf EV from 2019-2022, involving 84 units, while for Peugeot, 1,262 units of the 208 and 2008 from 2017 to 2020 have been recalled. (1,262 unit). Meanwhile, the Citroen and DS recall involves the Citroen C3, C4 as well as DS3, DS4 dan DS5 from 2011-2019 (771 units).

As for motorcycles, 15 units of the Honda CBR600R3 from 2020-2021 are being recalled. Finally, the MAN truck recall involves two models, the TGS 18.360 4×2 BL SA (three units) dan TGS 28.440 BL SA (19 units), both from 2021-2023.

Check the list of vehicles below to see if your vehicle is involved in the recalls. If you’re not sure about your vehicle’s variant or manufacture date, check with the service centre.

