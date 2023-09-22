Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 22 2023 10:37 am

The road transport department (JPJ) says that it has not issued any notice that it will be conducting a large-scale operation in October to check vehicles for illegal modifications and excessive tinting. This comes following viral posts on social media and messages circulating through mobile chats claiming that it was set to do so.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the department said it was aware of the posts and messages, but stressed that it has not issued any such notice as reported in these posts.

The department advised the public not to trust unverified information received online and to contact the nearest JPJ office for more accurate information, should that be required.

Earlier this year, the department had to issue a disclaimer regarding the sale of registration numbers through a supposedly official account on the TikTok platform, stating that the social media account in question was fake.

