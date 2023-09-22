PJ Half Marathon 2023 – road closures this Sun, 24/9

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 22 2023 11:56 am

The annual PJ Half Marathon is happening this Sunday, September 24. While MBPJ is yet to officially announce road closures in the city, the route maps for the race are out, and we can see for ourselves that the longer distances – the signature 21 km HM and the extended 30 km race – cover the Petaling Jaya city centre and surrounding sections.

Expect some areas, such as the loop around PJ State, to be fully closed to traffic. Some of the main thoroughfares in city might be shared between runners and vehicles. Take note and follow the instructions of the crew/police/MBPJ officers at junctions.

The race village is at Laman MBPJ, in front of Dewan Sivik MBPJ along Jalan Yong Shook Lin, and the flag off time for the 30 km race is 4am. Non-runners who know PJ well, look at the map, locate the landmarks and imagine driving the route in your car. Now imagine covering the same distance on foot, pounding the pavement for a few hours. Many will be doing the same again the following Sunday at KLSCM. Runners are a crazy bunch indeed.

If you’re in the crazy club, take note of the parking areas, water station and prayer areas along the route. Race pack collection is ongoing at Level 4, Jaya Shopping Centre (11am to 8pm today) and you can also go there tomorrow from 10am to 6pm. Good luck and may you PB. Route maps for the HM, 10K and fun run are below.

