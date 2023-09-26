Posted in Local News / By Paul Tan / September 26 2023 1:10 pm

The ParkEasy app can now be used to roam in Thailand, allowing you to pay for EV chargers that are part of the Shell Recharge network in our northern neighbours. Once you open the ParkEasy app, you can choose the ‘globe’ icon next to the location field and select Thailand to see Thai locations.

Once you choose the location you can press the (i) icon to find out more about the rate of the particular charger. A roaming fee is included, so it could be more expensive than using the native Thai app for the charger, but it could be worth the convenience if you have trouble getting access to the Thai app because of language barriers and so on.

If you’re curious about Shell Recharge’s EV charger network in Malaysia, you can click here to read more. There are six locations with chargers up to 180 kW in power, which work great with 800V EVs such as the Porsche Taycan as well as Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

If you don't have the ParkEasy app yet, you can download it to access these features.

