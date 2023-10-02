BMW driver goes against traffic in Penang; two injured

By Mick Chan / October 2 2023 12:11 pm

A driver of a vehicle in Penang was recorded travelling against the flow of traffic in Penang, colliding with another car and resulting in injuries for the drivers of both vehicles involved, according to a Kosmo report via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Oh Media.

The video appears to have been recorded by a motorcyclist on the correct side of traffic flow, and the incident occurred at around 1am this morning, on Lebuh Macallum towards Perai. The driver of the vehicle, appearing to be a BMW 5 Series had reportedly been driven against traffic for five km before colliding with a Perodua Bezza, resulting in injuries for both drivers.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has stated that driving against traffic is an offence that can have action taken against the driver or rider found guilty under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020.

This comes under reckless and dangerous driving, and those convicted shall be punished by imprisonment for a term of not more than five years, and with a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. A person convicted under this section shall also be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for a period of five years from the date of conviction, the police statement at the time added.

Instances of driving against traffic has resulted in death, even if some in other cases have emerged to be more fortunate.

Menurut laporan Kosmo, kejadian tersebut berlaku dari Lebuh Macallum ke Perai pada jam 1 pagi tadi. Pemandu BMW itu dikatakan memandu melawan arus sejauh 5KM. Pemandu BMW itu juga telah merempuh sebuah kereta perodua Bezza dari arah Perai sehingga menyebabkan dua-dua pemandu… pic.twitter.com/QhTODckopN — OH! MEDIA (@ohtweet) October 2, 2023

