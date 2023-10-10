PLUS Gurun R&R Shell station closed till Thurs, Oct 12

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 10 2023 10:20 am

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced that the Shell station at the Gurun R&R (southbound) will be temporarily closed for maintenance works.

The Gurun R&R (southbound) Shell was closed this morning at 9am and will remain shuttered till Thursday, October 12.. Note that this closure is specifically for the Petron station and not the entire R&R, which will remain open.

If you’re in the habit of fuelling up at this Shell station, you can temporarily use the Petron at the same R&R. Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.