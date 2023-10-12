EV buses too expensive for Malaysian government; going full electric will double costs – Anthony Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / October 12 2023 10:48 am

Electric buses are too expensive for the government to introduce, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, according to BFM News.

Costs for purchasing EV buses are twice as much as those for purchasing conventional buses, and that “if it were possible, we would want all bus fleets to be EV bus fleets,” Loke told the Dewan Rakyat. A further challenge is that there are not enough charging points to ensure the electric buses are fully utilised, he added.

The transport ministry also welcomes ideas for ways to obtain more affordable electric buses for public transportation, Loke said in the Dewan Rakyat session. “We welcome ideas, just as how Sarawak has introduced its first hydrogen-powered bus service under a joint pilot project,” he said.

In another area of public transport, Loke said that he welcomes groups who can provide transportation services for residents in rural areas with low bus ridership. On that front, the ministry is introducing Demand Responsive Transit in areas where the public can receive transport services via a mobile app, The Star reported.

Separately, minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz wrote in a Facebook post that the Malaysian government is aiming for 20% of public transportation permits to be for electric vehicles by 2030, as part of Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

Rapid Bus Malaysia has also announces its target of having 30% of its fleet being fully electric by 2030, onwards to 100% EV buses by 2050. The company aims to start with an EV bus fleet of 4% for 2024, and up to 100 units by 2026.

