EV buses too expensive for Malaysian government; going full electric will double costs – Anthony Loke

Electric buses are too expensive for the government to introduce, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, according to BFM News.
Costs for purchasing EV buses are twice as much as those for purchasing conventional buses, and that “if it were possible, we would want all bus fleets to be EV bus fleets,” Loke told the Dewan Rakyat. A further challenge is that there are not enough charging points to ensure the electric buses are fully utilised, he added.
The transport ministry also welcomes ideas for ways to obtain more affordable electric buses for public transportation, Loke said in the Dewan Rakyat session. “We welcome ideas, just as how Sarawak has introduced its first hydrogen-powered bus service under a joint pilot project,” he said.
1. It is too expensive for the government to introduce electric-powered buses, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.
"Kos untuk membeli bas EV satu kali ganda lebih mahal daripada bas biasa. Kalau boleh, semua fleet kita nak bas EV," he told the Dewan Rakyat.
— BFM News (@NewsBFM) October 11, 2023
In another area of public transport, Loke said that he welcomes groups who can provide transportation services for residents in rural areas with low bus ridership. On that front, the ministry is introducing Demand Responsive Transit in areas where the public can receive transport services via a mobile app, The Star reported.
Separately, minister of investment, trade and industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz wrote in a Facebook post that the Malaysian government is aiming for 20% of public transportation permits to be for electric vehicles by 2030, as part of Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).
Rapid Bus Malaysia has also announces its target of having 30% of its fleet being fully electric by 2030, onwards to 100% EV buses by 2050. The company aims to start with an EV bus fleet of 4% for 2024, and up to 100 units by 2026.
Kalau dh “twice the price” maksudnya 2x ganda la…bukan 1x ganda…nama je menteri bahasa malaysia pun mcm x sekolah
Yang tak reti cakap Melayu, boleh berambus dari Malaysia ni. Dah berpuluh puluh tahun duduk sini, buat malu je dengan Bangla Nepal yang baru kerja sini dua tiga bulan, tapi lagi mahir cakap Melayu.
Same reasons why EV-adoption is slow in Malaysia. Because 1/charging more expensive than petrol; 2/tier-up your TNB bill becoming expensive; 3/EV depreciation is fast due to degrading battery; 4/gotta keep the EV for very long time
aku yang melayu ni pun kadang-kadang konfius sekali ganda dengan 2 kali ganda
Habis kau yang pakai bahasa rempit macam mana pula?
The word ‘ganda’ itself already means ‘double’ or ‘twice as many or much’. So, the phrase ‘sekali ganda’ may have the same meaning as ‘dua kali ganda’.
perbaiki kemudahan am awam di tempat lain dulu lah!
Sarawak ART hanya 1 buah saja. what a joke!
Just an excuse.
There are many ev buses overseas catches fire at random times. Am i talking about a large bus not the one like BRT’s buses
Many ICE buses in Malaysia were burnt also. The latest being a Rapid KL bus on 30th September 2023 in PJ. How?
The govt is pushing effort for the public to purchase EV, and now the govt couldn’t replace the existing bus with EV. Now you know why rakyat couldn’t afford EV. No need to mention EV lah, ICE cars also hard to afford.
Public buses in Singapore have a statutory lifespan of 17 years. They’re Scania K230s will soon reach this expiry date… after then, I wonder if they can be purchased by Prasarana given they’re similarity with Prasarana’s existing fleet.
Tak payah laa
Petroll ada subsidi very Cheap
No need, with the farked up maintenance of our local folks the buses will die faster. Heck, the driver himself might steal the batteries. Need to change our mentality first… which not going to happen