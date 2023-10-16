Touch ‘n Go aiming for 4 mil RFID users by end-2024

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 16 2023 12:08 pm

Touch ‘n Go (TnG) says it is targeting to have four million radio frequency identification (RFID) customers by the end of 2024, up by a million from the number of users presently.

According to TnG CEO Praba Sangarajoo, the company is optimistic about achieving the target for RFID, as there has been strong growth in its adoption and usage.

“Currently, we have about three million RFID customers, and we are targeting an additional one million users by the end of next year, which is in line with our objective of providing a more seamless and convenient way of making toll payments,” he said.

He said that beyond enabling seamless payments for tolls, RFID mobility can also enable contactless fuel payments, as Bernama reports. In August last year, TnG and Shell Malaysia launched RFID payment functionality at 88 Shell stations nationwide.

The TnG RFID was first introduced in September 2018, with a pilot project kicking off the system’s deployment. Things haven’t always been smooth operationally, with service disruptions being one of the issues, although steps have been taken to address that.

