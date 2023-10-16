Touch ‘n Go aiming for 4 mil RFID users by end-2024

Touch ‘n Go (TnG) says it is targeting to have four million radio frequency identification (RFID) customers by the end of 2024, up by a million from the number of users presently.
According to TnG CEO Praba Sangarajoo, the company is optimistic about achieving the target for RFID, as there has been strong growth in its adoption and usage.
“Currently, we have about three million RFID customers, and we are targeting an additional one million users by the end of next year, which is in line with our objective of providing a more seamless and convenient way of making toll payments,” he said.
He said that beyond enabling seamless payments for tolls, RFID mobility can also enable contactless fuel payments, as Bernama reports. In August last year, TnG and Shell Malaysia launched RFID payment functionality at 88 Shell stations nationwide.
The TnG RFID was first introduced in September 2018, with a pilot project kicking off the system’s deployment. Things haven’t always been smooth operationally, with service disruptions being one of the issues, although steps have been taken to address that.
Comments
Improve the detection system and RFID lanes availability first.
Will not help much since this RFID technolgy was not improved since it was introduced about 40 years ago
It’s a chicken and egg situation here. The detection was tuned down, because we still have gantry, and to avoid picking up other RFID in other lanes. The only way forward is to only use RFID for all cars on road, and have Multi-Lane Free Flow. We were on the way to do that, but thanks to the caveman who protested the removal of SmartTag lanes, we are all delayed. Please, everyone, move on to RFID, so we can go MLFF sooner. The detection will not be improved unless majority of cars using RFID.
Target 4 mil users?
Is this why the smart tag lanes being blocked lately to give false impression?
No, SmartTag is currently almost at 6m and PLUS is trying hard to not help SmartTAG users
Based on one friend of mine, who works for concessionaire, most of the people still use TnG card (almost 60%), the rest is on SmartTAG compatible devices (~ 33%) and the rest on RFID ~ 7%
and if you pass a toll station then you can see that most of them queue at smart tag because concessionaire dont want to increase, almost nobody at RFID and the rest at TnG gantries
Almost every time I pass the FRID lane, I saw car is stranded, need to call for assistance. It happened to me too. The system is too troublesome
Smart Tag faster clearance than RFID. Don’t want to get stuck while car in front forward-reverse forward-reverse because cant read RFID.
Petrol pay with credit card got bonus points, pay next month. Pay with T&G get no points, money deduct immediately.
RFID’s queue is much longer than SMART Tags lane. Regret using RFID. Improve the service first before aiming for 4 million users.
No thanks. I will stay with my reliable smart tag reader.
Hahaha funny much as mention RFID kick off since 2018 and after 5 years in Klang Valley most of the toll plaza only have 1 or 2 lanes with RFID and I can almost 80% certain during peak hours you will get stuck in the lane one way or another – one just gotta love Malaysian Crony business and half past 5 years project.
The fact they announced optimistic future projection probably mean they’ve hit a wall. They just want us to think it’s the better option to encourage more people to register. I for one, doesn’t see benefit over my trusty smart tag device with nfc t&g card. I usually breeze through smart tag lane when rfid lanes clogged with whatever problem they had. Easily switch to normal Tng lane too.
What a load of rubbish. Piss-poor service. LDP @ puchong has one lane. well done TnG… dumbasses !!! You want users but don’t want to spend on infrastructure.
Just give out 1 million free RFID stickers. Unless what they mean by that s “we want 35 million revenue”.
Also, not gonna switch unless there’s more rfid lane, or if I can enter one end using rfid/smart tag and exist using a different method.
No point when smart tag lane is empty but rfid lane has a 40 car queue.
Their plan is that you have to use RFID and move to their E-Wallet. They hope you buy more over their E-Wallet than over the RFID-Toll – kicking out unwanted competitors from Fin-Tech – as you like – have fun
Yet, there remains just a single lane open at the Batu Kawan toll booth!! Every day, there are extensive lines of people waiting when commuting to or from work, despite the other lanes being vacant. It seems that improvements to the facility have been overlooked, with a primary focus on increasing profits rather than enhancing the user experience
1. Make all lanes RFID usable.
2. Allow for transfer of RFID account.
3. Make the RFID sticker free instead of current RM35 per sticker). Or just charge RM2 for cost. But give option to collect from TnG service center or pay for postage.
Sigh…. so easy to increase it to beyond 4m users if you follow the above and also get conversion from Smart-tag.
why not just go multi-lane free flow that suggested earlier this year?
Well as commented above Crony needed to recoup his business finance and fantasy living when they charge the government at Ferrari price but provide Kancil of 40 years old spec & quality.
I reverted back to Smart tag. It’s stupid to keep paying RM35 whenever I sell off my vehicles for a new one.