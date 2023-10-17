JPJ to review regulations, SOPs related to EVs – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 17 2023 9:53 am

The transport ministry says it has tasked the road transport department (JPJ) to review the standard operation procedures (SOPs) and regulations related to electric vehicles (EV), especially those for the commercial sector.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, this is being done to ensure the sector can be developed sustainably in the country. He said a review was necessary as there was a possibility that some existing regulations might not be suitable if applied to EVs, Bernama reports.

“Therefore, we need to make changes if there are any procedures that are not applicable or relevant for EVs. This is because EVs, especially heavy vehicles, is something that is new and most of the regulations were for diesel commerical vehicles,“ he said.

“So, we need to make some form of change in terms of regulations,” he said during the launch of the Swift Green Logistics division and handover of the first Malaysian electric prime mover to Unilever Malaysia yesterday. He added that the government will try to reduce bureacracy to encourage the private sector to invest in EVs.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.