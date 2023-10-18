Garmin Run 2023: Putrajaya road closures Sun, Oct 22

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 18 2023 2:25 pm

Click to enlarge

If you live in Putrajaya or frequently head to the administrative capital during the weekends for leisure, take note. There will be road closures around the city this Sunday, October 22, to make way for the Garmin Run Asia Series 2023 running event.

As usual, the start/finish line and race village is on the wide boulevard between the Palace of Justice and Perbadanan Putrajaya, and the 21 km half marathon route will take runners across the famous bridges of Putrajaya. There will also be 10 km and 5 km race distances.

The half marathon will flag off at 5am and 10K runners will start at 6.45 am. As such, selected roads will be closed from 3am while another batch of roads will be sealed off from 4.50 am. Check out the map in the gallery below for a clear picture, along with the detailed list of roads that will be closed. Note that some roads will be fully closed while some will be shared between runners and vehicles.

It’s best to avoid Putrajaya this Sunday, if possible. Participants, check out the race routes and race village layout below. Good luck and may you PB.

