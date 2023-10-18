Pos Malaysia receives 143 electric vans from Yinson

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 18 2023 7:54 pm

At a handover ceremony in front of its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Pos Malaysia today received 143 commercial smart electric vans (e-vans) from Yinson GreenTech (YGT). The 143 CAM EC35 e-vans are integrated with smart EV telematics software for Pos Malaysia and leased via YGT’s leasing arm, drivEV.

Charging stations will be installed at Pos Malaysia depots across the country and YGT will oversee the technical support and maintenance services for the leased fleet and EV chargers. This comprehensive, all-in-one EV leasing solution is believed to be the first of its kind offered in Malaysia.

Speaking during the press conference, Pos Malaysia Group Chief Executive Officer Charles Brewer said the use of e-vans is in line with the postal provider’s sustainability goals. “This initiative is one of six sustainability initiatives and underpins our commitment to be net-zero by 2050,” said Brewer.

“We aim to fully transition our last-mile vehicles from internal combustion (ICE) to electric by 2030,” Brewer added. The transition will be carried out in stages, replacing Pos Malaysia’s current fleet of ICE vehicles that reach end-of-life or are depreciated.

Pos Malaysia’s Sustainability Roadmap, launched in early 2023, outlines plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Serving 11 million addresses across Malaysia, POS Malaysia currently has a fleet of approximately 6,000 motorcycles and 3,000 vehicles of various size.

