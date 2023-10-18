Triumph Thruxton Final Edition ends production 2024

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 18 2023 11:27 am

Bringing the current iteration of Triumph’s cafe racer motorcycle to an end is the 2024 Thruxton Final Edition. Based on the Thruxton RS, the Thruxton Final Edition comes in an exclusive Competition Green paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining and adorned with the artist’s signature.

Destined to be a collector’s edition, the Thruxton Final Edition also comes with a certificate of authenticity carrying the signatures of the Thruxton 1200 design team as well as the signature of Triumph CEO John Bloor. A unique Final Edition engine badge accompanies Thruxton Final Edition, with a gold-finished surround and ‘Final Edition’ graphic infill.

The Heritage Triumph logo in emblazoned in gold on the tank along with Thruxton Final Edition branding found elsewhere. Available as an extra cost option is a dedicated cockpit fairing, colour matched to blend with the limited-edition Competition Green paint scheme.

Otherwise, the Thruxton Final Edition is mechanically identical to the Thruxton 1200 RS. Power comes from a parallel-twin displacing 1,200 cc and producing 105 PS at 7,500 rpm with 112 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm.

Brembo M50 radial-mount brake calipers are matched to floating 310 mm Brembo discs on there 32-spoke tubeless front wheel. Suspension is done by Showa with ’Big Piston’ forks are paired with twin Ohlins shock absorbers with remote reservoirs, with everything fully-adjustable.

