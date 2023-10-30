LLM says Genting toll plaza being built on private road, not under its or works ministry’s jurisdiction

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 30 2023 10:29 am

The Malaysian highway authority (LLM) says that the construction of the toll gantry in Genting Highlands is not under its and the works mininstry’s jurisdiction. In a statement issued over the weekend, LLM said that the toll plaza was being built on a private road and does not have any connection with the Kuala Lumpur-Karak expressway (KLK).

As such, the construction project is not under the jurisdiction of the works ministry and LLM as the road is not gazetted as a federal road, it said via a statement.

Earlier this month, the Bentong Municipal Council (MPB) issued a stop work order for the toll gantry, which is being constructed in Gohtong Jaya. The council said it ordered all work to be halted on the project because it had not received any application regarding the construction of this toll plaza.

It had also been reported that toll would be charged for a one-way trip up Genting Highland. Reports also indicated that while the proposed toll is being built on private land, the finance ministry and transport ministry had to be consulted on the matter of toll collection, but there has been no update on this front.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.