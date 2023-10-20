Genting toll confirmed – only on the way up, not down

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 20 2023 9:32 am

Click to enlarge

It’s confirmed. The pictures from earlier this week showing what appears to toll gantries under construction at Gohtong Jaya are exactly what we think – we will soon have to pay toll to drive up to Genting Highlands.

The confirmation is from Sin Chew Daily, picked up by FMT. The Chinese language daily got the word from a spokesperson for the company that manages the road to Genting Highlands.

Lingkaran Cekap, which is 49.4% owned by Genting, will manage the toll operations, with drivers charged only when heading up the hill resort, and not on the way down – think Penang Bridge. The spokesperson could not confirm when toll collection will start, and the rate. However, she did dismiss the rumour of June 2024 and RM2.50 to RM3, telling Sin Chew that more discussions will be held before an official announcement is made.

Click to enlarge

If you’re not aware, the road up to Genting Highlands was built by Genting in the mid-1960s and is a private road, which means that the company has the right to impose toll.

“Lingkaran Cekap is in charge of Genting’s roadworks, which include maintaining slopes, landslides, clearing fallen trees, trimming wild grass, maintaining sewage and streetlight systems and, most importantly, maintaining roads,” the spokesperson said, adding that the toll charges will take into account the maintenance work required and the costs involved.

Earlier this week, we shared pictures of a toll plaza under construction shared by Vincent Chow from the Eat Sleep Touge (Chat & Chill) Facebook group. The area in question looks like the tunnel inside the big Gohtong Jaya roundabout, going through to the Batang Kali side perhaps. Another image shows what looks like the side slip road going up to the Gohtong Jaya shop lots.

So, touge kaki, what say you? If you’re going to drive all the way up the hill for pleasure, and a cup of expensive coffee, what’s another few ringgit of toll, right? Or wrong?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.