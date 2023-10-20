Stop work order issued for alleged Genting toll gantry

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 20 2023 6:41 pm

A stop work order has been issued for the toll gantry that is currently under construction at Gohtong Jaya. As the New Straits Times reports, the order to halt all work on the project was issued by the Bentong Municipal Council (MPB).

According to an MPB source, the stop work order was issued on Wednesday after it was found that the developer did not submit any plans or seek approval from local authorities before it began construction work at the site.

“The developer has to submit a building plan, planning permission and plan consisting details about the piping and road layout, but MPB did not receive anything. No permission was given to build the gantry,” the source told the news publication. The source added that the approval to collect toll charges did not come under the council’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a state government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the operator had not put forward any proposal to introduce a one-way trip toll charge for Genting Highlands-bound holidaymakers.

“If there is such a plan, it should be brought to the attention of the Pahang government, including the state government’s investment and privatisation department before it is discussed at the state executive council (exco) meeting,” he explained.

Although the proposed toll is being built on private land, the finance ministry and transport ministry had to be consulted on the matter of toll collection. The news report added that Pahang unity, tourism and culture committee chairman Leong Yu Man said that the matter had never been discussed during the state executive council meeting.

Yesterday, Sin Chew Daily reported that motorists travelling to Genting Highlands would soon have to pay toll charges and that Lingkaran Cekap, which is in charge of maintaining the roadworks in Genting, would manage the toll’s operations.

With the latest development, the question is whether the plan for toll collection will go through. Do you think that it will?

