Proton S70 is based on Geely Emgrand, not Preface

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / November 3 2023 6:13 pm

With the announcement that the Proton S70 sedan has entered production and its order books have opened, many may be aware that the C-segment sedan is based on an existing Geely model.

What may not (yet) be common knowledge is that the S70 is based on the Emgrand, a Geely BMA platform-based B-segment model sold in the Philippines rival to the likes of the Toyota Vios and the Honda City. The S70 therefore, is not a model based on the Geely Preface or Xing Rui, despite earlier confusion that presumed the S70 is to be based on that car.

That confusion arose from the Emgrand-based Proton that was previously thought to be named S50. A theoretical, larger Proton sedan was visually rendered by Theophilus Chin, and so that larger car, then thought to be named ‘S70’, was imagined to be based on the Geely Preface/Xing Rui that is on Geely’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

Geely Preface-based rendition of Proton Perdana replacement by Theophilus Chin

Now that the S70 nameplate has in fact been confirmed ahead of its unveiling, a sedan larger than the S70 would mean stepping up to a larger number, and so the odd-multiple-of-10 convention so far used by Proton means the next step in the progression would be ‘S90’. That would present a naming issue as an S90 already exists courtesy of Volvo, and even if Proton broke with convention, so does an S80, for that matter.

The positioning of the S70 as a C-segment car means that any Preface/Xing Rui-based Proton model would be a D-segment model, however that may be academic as the D-segment category has been shrinking amid the market’s growing appetite for SUVs, and that Perdana replacement is therefore unlikely to materialise.

