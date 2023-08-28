Proton S70 – new Perdana based on Geely Preface?

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 28 August 2023 1:27 pm / 1 comment

Proton is set to introduce its new sedan, which is expected to be called the S50, in the near future. The upcoming car, based on the Geely Emgrand, will sit at the top of the automaker’s sedan range when it eventually arrives, filling in the slot vacated by the discontinued Preve.

Should the automaker look at expanding its sedan portfolio further, the obvious shoes to fill would be that of the Perdana’s. Back in 2019, before the world changed the following year, the brand had outlined its future product plans, stating that the first new sedan (which we now know is the S50) would arrive in 2021, followed by another sedan in 2022.

At that point, a Perdana (or Persona) replacement model was ventured as possible candidates. Although nothing further along those lines has come about since then, rendering wizard Theophilus Chin brings up the possibility of a new Perdana via a series of digital renditions.

In these, he comes up with a flagship Proton sedan based on the Geely Preface. The Preface, which was unveiled in 2020, is a 4.78 metre-long sedan underpinned by the Chinese automaker’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

In its domestic market, the car is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine, and this is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox used throughout the Geely range.

The renders by Theo offer a classy-looking offering, but given that the market for mid-level D-segment executive sedans continues to contract in the face of the SUV onslaught, do you think something scoped along Perdana lines would work for the national automaker in this day and age? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

