Proton confirms new SS11 model coming soon – S50 sedan to rival B-segment Toyota Vios, Honda City?

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / 3 July 2023 5:42 pm / 1 comment

At the Aapico-Proton JV annoucement, Proton CEO Dr Li Chunrong let slip that Proton is indeed working on a new sedan model, and that it will be introduced sooner rather than later. He referenced the new model’s SS11 internal codename, which of course points directly at the Geely Emgrand sedan.

In the Proton context, this would be the B-segment sedan that is widely tipped to be named the S50, which would go head-to-head with the likes of the Toyota Vios and Honda City.

The national carmaker’s upcoming sedan model was last sighted running trials on public roads last month, and in right-hand-drive guise which suggests local-market development work is now at an advanced stage. The June sighting of the development car lends weight to suggestions that this is the model CEO Li has said will be the all-new model to be introduced by the end of 2023.

With the Geely Emgrand as its base, a possible powertrain for the upcoming S50 is the Geely’s 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with 114 PS of 147 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT sending drive to the front wheels.

Meanwhile, its use of the B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) as used for the Proton X50 also means that it could share the B-segment crossover’s turbocharged powerplant, namely its 1.5 litre inline-three cylinder turbo petrol that makes 150 PS and 226 Nm.

Previously, we have also reported that the 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine is set to power more Proton models; one of these has since emerged to be the X90, while the other is the S50.

Measuring 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, the Emgrand-based S50 will be a larger model than the Proton Preve it appears to succeed. We will see if Proton will market the S50 (or S70?) as a B- or C-segment sedan, but it’s pretty likely that it will be fielded in the price range of the non-national B-segment sedans such as the Toyota Vios and Honda City.

It will outsize its competition, just like how the CR-V-sized X70 is priced against the HR-V currently. Our guess is it’ll be priced between RM70k (similar to the Preve) and RM85k (to slot in under the base X50). Over to you, how much would you be willing to pay for Proton’s upcoming new sedan?

GALLERY: Proton S50 spyshots