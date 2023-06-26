Proton S50 – new spyshots show right-hand drive unit

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Anthony Lim / 26 June 2023 12:40 pm / 13 comments

It has been a while since Proton’s future sedan model, widely tipped to be known as the S50, has been sighted doing road trials, but a new set of photos shows that it’s back doing the rounds, although there’s quite a difference this time. While the development unit remains fully camouflaged, photos taken by paultan.org reader Putra Azran of the car in Subang Jaya shows it to be a right-hand drive unit.

This suggests that work on the upcoming S50 has made significant progress, suggesting that it is on schedule for anticipated introduction towards the end of 2023. Back in March, Proton CEO Li Chunrong confirmed the company would be launching an all-new model at the end of the year, and the new car would not be replacing any existing model currently on sale in its line-up, hinting strongly that it will be the S50.

Expected to be based on the Geely Emgrand, the C-segment S50 is set to be positioned above the B-segment Persona, making it very much a long-awaited successor to the discontinued Preve. At 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,460 mm tall, the Emgrand-based S50 will be a larger vehicle compared to the Preve.

In China, the Emgrand is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with 114 PS of 147 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT, with power driving the front wheels.

Its use of the same B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) platform as the Proton X50 could mean that the sedan could use a turbocharged engine in the form of the group’s 1.5 litre inline-three cylinder petrol engine, which makes up to 177 PS and 255 Nm in its most powerful form.

No price indication for the car has been suggested, but as it is set to be positioned above the Persona, pricing for it would likely start from somewhere around the RM60k mark. Expect more spyshots of the RHD S50 to emerge as it gets ever closer to its market introduction.