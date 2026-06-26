The Proton S70 is the national carmaker’s turbocharged C-segment sedan – a roomy, well-equipped four-door that undercuts the Honda City and Toyota Vios on price while out-muscling both on power.

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Since its launch in late 2023 it has become Malaysia’s best-selling C-segment sedan, with over 40,000 units delivered. This is a complete, up-to-date guide to the S70: current prices, every variant, full specs, the big 2026 facelift changes, how it stacks up against its rivals, and the honest word on reliability – all in one place.

The car on sale now is the 2026 S70 MC1, a facelift whose headline change is a brand-new four-cylinder turbo engine in place of the original three-cylinder – faster, more refined and, with the launch rebate, actually cheaper than before.

Proton S70 price and variants (2026)

The S70 comes in four variants – Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X – all sharing the same 1.5 litre turbo engine and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Prices below are on-the-road without insurance, and include the RM5,000 early-bird rebate Proton is offering (the standard list prices, in brackets, are RM5,000 higher).

Proton S70 MC1 price and variants (2026) Variant Price (OTR, with rebate) List price In a nutshell Executive RM68,800 RM73,800 The value entry – fabric seats, 8-inch screen, 16-inch alloys, 6 airbags Premium RM74,800 RM79,800 Adds LED headlamps, leatherette, reverse camera, auto aircon Flagship RM84,800 RM89,800 The sweet spot – dual screens, wireless CarPlay, 360 camera, full ADAS Flagship X RM89,800 RM94,800 The range-topper – adds bodykit, sunroof, front DVR, black headliner

For most buyers the Flagship is where the S70 makes most sense – it’s the variant that brings the digital cockpit, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, the 360-degree camera and, crucially, the full Level 2 ADAS suite (adaptive cruise, lane centring and autonomous emergency braking) that the Executive and Premium go without. The Flagship X adds mostly cosmetic kit plus a sunroof, while the Executive and Premium keep the turbo performance but pair it with analogue meters and an 8-inch screen.

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The 2026 MC1 facelift – 3-cylinder vs 4-cylinder

The single biggest change for 2026 is under the bonnet. The original S70 used a 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbo (the same GEP3 unit as the X50), making 150 PS and 226 Nm. The MC1 replaces it with an all-new 1.5 litre four-cylinder “i-GT” turbo (BHE15-EFZ) – direct-injected, with a part-time Miller cycle and an electric water pump – producing 181 PS and 290 Nm. That’s a hefty 31 PS and 64 Nm more.

The result: the 0-100 km/h sprint drops from 9.6 seconds to 7.5 seconds, while claimed fuel economy actually improves 8% to 5.7 litres/100 km (17.5 km/l). The seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission carries over but has been recalibrated for smoother shifts, and the switch from a timing belt to a toothed timing chain should lower long-term running costs.

The S70’s new powerful heart gave it the nickname “Conti Killer”, supposedly because it is said to have the ability to outperform low end European-badged cars on the road.

Beyond the engine, the changes are modest. Outside, the MC1 borrows the 2025 Geely Emgrand’s new LED headlights (the turn signals are now separate bulb units), gets revised 17-inch alloys on the Flagship, new GitiComfort tyres across the range, and a new black bodykit on the Flagship X.

The cabin is essentially unchanged. So if you’re weighing a used pre-facelift S70 against the new one, the 4-cylinder MC1 is the one to have for performance and refinement – but the older 3-cylinder car is mechanically proven and now cheaper on the used market.

Proton S70 specifications

Proton S70 MC1 key specifications Item Detail Engine 1.5L i-GT turbo 4-cylinder, direct injection Power / torque 181 PS @ 5,500 rpm / 290 Nm @ 2,000-3,500 rpm Transmission 7-speed wet dual-clutch (DCT) 0-100 km/h 7.5 seconds Fuel economy 5.7 L/100 km (17.5 km/l, claimed) Length / width / height 4,602 / 1,809 / 1,466 mm Wheelbase 2,627 mm Boot space 500 litres Fuel tank 50 litres Wheels 16-inch (Executive, Premium); 17-inch (Flagship, Flagship X) Airbags 6 Safety rating 5-star ASEAN NCAP (original S70)

On size, the S70 is genuinely roomy for the money – longer and wider than a Honda City, with a large 500-litre boot. Every variant gets six airbags and a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating, though the full ADAS package (AEB, adaptive cruise, lane centring) is reserved for the Flagship and Flagship X.

Proton S70 vs its rivals

The S70’s pitch is simple: more car and far more power for less money. Here’s how it lines up against the sedans (and the SUV) most buyers cross-shop.

Proton S70 vs rivals Specification Proton S70 Honda City Toyota Vios Proton X50 BYD Seal 6 Price from (OTR) RM68,800 RM84,900 RM90,600 RM89,800 RM100,000 Engine 1.5L turbo 4-cyl 1.5L NA 4-cyl 1.5L NA 4-cyl 1.5L turbo 4-cyl Electric Power 181 PS / 290 Nm 119 PS / 145 Nm 104 PS / 138 Nm 181 PS / 290 Nm EV motor Gearbox 7-speed DCT CVT CVT 7-speed DCT Single-speed Boot 500 L 519 L 475 L 330 L 460 L Body style C-segment sedan B-segment sedan B-segment sedan SUV EV sedan

Proton S70 vs Honda City – the City is the benchmark and the S70’s most-searched rival. The Honda City counters with bulletproof reliability, strong resale value, a slightly bigger boot and the option of a frugal e:HEV hybrid. But it’s down nearly 60 PS on the turbocharged S70 and costs more to get into. Pick the City for peace of mind and resale; pick the S70 for performance and value.

Proton S70 vs Toyota Vios – the Toyota Vios is the other default B-segment choice, prized for rock-solid dependability and the lowest running costs around. Like the City, though, its naturally-aspirated 1.5 feels modest next to the S70’s turbo punch, and it starts at a higher price. The Vios is the safe, no-surprises buy; the S70 is the enthusiast’s-value alternative.

Proton S70 vs Proton X50 – the natural in-house cross-shop. The Proton X50 now uses the very same 1.5T four-cylinder engine, so performance is near-identical. It comes down to body style: the X50 gives you the higher SUV driving position and image, but the S70 is cheaper, has a far bigger boot (500 vs 330 litres) and drives with more of a low-slung sedan feel.

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Proton S70 vs BYD Seal 6 – for buyers open to going electric, the BYD Seal 6 is a larger, fully-electric C-segment sedan from around RM100k. It offers near-silent EV running and very low energy costs, but it’s a big step up in price and needs home charging to make sense – whereas the S70 is the affordable, fuss-free petrol choice.

For the full subjective verdict, see our Proton S70 Review.

Proton S70 common problems and reliability

Reliability is the question every prospective S70 buyer asks, since it’s a relatively new model. The honest picture, drawn from owner feedback, is mostly positive but not flawless. On owner-review aggregators the large majority of S70 owners report being happy with the car, praising the punchy turbo engine, fuel economy, refinement and value.

The most commonly raised niggles are worth knowing before you buy:

Air-conditioning calibration: the most frequent complaint is that the auto climate control isn’t always well-judged, sometimes blowing harder or cooler than expected. It’s an annoyance rather than a fault, and is usually managed by running the aircon manually.

the most frequent complaint is that the auto climate control isn’t always well-judged, sometimes blowing harder or cooler than expected. It’s an annoyance rather than a fault, and is usually managed by running the aircon manually. Early electrical niggles: some early owners reported occasional starting hiccups, battery drain or remote-start quirks. These are not a widespread, documented defect, and are covered under Proton’s warranty if they occur – worth a check on any used example.

some early owners reported occasional starting hiccups, battery drain or remote-start quirks. These are not a widespread, documented defect, and are covered under Proton’s warranty if they occur – worth a check on any used example. Road and tyre noise: a few owners find road noise a touch high at highway speeds; switching to quieter tyres at replacement time helps.

Importantly, every S70 comes with a generous five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty plus six free labour services, which takes much of the financial risk out of ownership. The 2026 MC1 also addresses some early gripes directly, with a recalibrated DCT for smoother shifts and a switch to a maintenance-friendly timing chain. As always, buy from an authorised dealer, keep to the service schedule, and inspect any used car thoroughly.

Proton S70 running costs – road tax, insurance and servicing

Running costs are reasonable for a turbocharged C-segment sedan. Because the engine is just under 1.5 litres, road tax is RM90 a year in Peninsular Malaysia.

Servicing is competitive: the S70 comes to around RM4,800 over five years/100,000 km (see our full Proton S70 service cost guide) – a little more than a Vios or City (both naturally aspirated), but cheaper than its X50 SUV sibling, and the MC1’s switch to a timing chain should trim long-term costs further. The first six labour charges are free.

Insurance is the bigger variable, based on the car’s value, your no-claim discount (NCD) and location – budget roughly RM1,300 to RM2,200 in the first year depending on variant, falling as your NCD builds. You can renew your S70 insurance and road tax online with 10% off using promo code PAULTAN.

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Frequently asked questions

How much is the Proton S70? From RM68,800 for the Executive to RM89,800 for the Flagship X (on-the-road, with the current RM5,000 rebate); list prices are RM5,000 higher.

From RM68,800 for the Executive to RM89,800 for the Flagship X (on-the-road, with the current RM5,000 rebate); list prices are RM5,000 higher. What’s the difference between the 3-cylinder and 4-cylinder S70? The original (2023-2025) used a 150 PS 3-cylinder turbo; the 2026 MC1 facelift switched to a stronger 181 PS 4-cylinder turbo, cutting the 0-100 km/h time from 9.6 to 7.5 seconds.

The original (2023-2025) used a 150 PS 3-cylinder turbo; the 2026 MC1 facelift switched to a stronger 181 PS 4-cylinder turbo, cutting the 0-100 km/h time from 9.6 to 7.5 seconds. Is the Proton S70 a good car / reliable? Most owners are happy with it, praising performance and value. The main gripe is aircon calibration; the 5-year unlimited-mileage warranty covers any mechanical issues.

Most owners are happy with it, praising performance and value. The main gripe is aircon calibration; the 5-year unlimited-mileage warranty covers any mechanical issues. S70 vs Honda City or Vios – which to buy? The S70 is far more powerful and cheaper to buy; the City and Vios offer stronger reliability records and resale. It comes down to value-and-performance versus peace-of-mind.

The S70 is far more powerful and cheaper to buy; the City and Vios offer stronger reliability records and resale. It comes down to value-and-performance versus peace-of-mind. How big is the S70 boot? 500 litres – among the largest in its class.

500 litres – among the largest in its class. What’s the S70 fuel consumption? Proton claims 5.7 litres/100 km (17.5 km/l) for the 2026 MC1.

The bottom line

The Proton S70 has rewritten the value equation in the affordable sedan class: a turbocharged, 181 PS four-cylinder, generously-equipped C-segment four-door starting under RM70,000 – thousands less than a far less powerful Honda City or Toyota Vios. It isn’t quite as polished as the Japanese stalwarts on long-term reliability and resale, but with the 2026 MC1’s stronger engine, smoother gearbox and five-year warranty, it’s a genuinely compelling buy – and the reason it’s now Malaysia’s best-selling C-segment sedan.

GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1 official images, technical slides and price list

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GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1 colour options at Sepang Track Day

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GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1, Flagship X

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GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1, Flagship

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GALLERY: 2026 Proton S70 MC1, Premium

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