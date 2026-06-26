In Buyer's Guide, Cars, Proton / by Harvinder Sidhu / June 26 2026 12:00 am

The Proton S70 has become Malaysia’s best-selling C-segment sedan partly because it’s affordable to run, not just to buy. This is a complete owner’s cost guide: exactly what each scheduled service costs by mileage (from Proton’s official pricing), the service schedule, plus road tax, insurance and tyre costs – so you know the full running-cost picture before and after you buy.

The figures below are Proton’s published S70 maintenance pricing. They’re drawn from the original 1.5T schedule; the current 2026 MC1 uses the same fully-synthetic oil, filters and seven-speed DCT, so service costs are essentially the same – and because the MC1 switched to a maintenance-free timing chain, its long-term costs should be equal or slightly lower. Prices can change and vary by service centre.

Proton S70 service cost by mileage

This is the table most owners are looking for – the price of each scheduled service. The S70 is serviced every 10,000 km or six months, after a first service at 1,000 km. The first six labour charges are free, which is why the lighter visits are so cheap. Here’s the full schedule to 100,000 km:

Proton S70 service cost by mileage (official, Peninsular) Service interval Cost What's included 1,000 km (first service) RM244.51 Engine oil + oil filter (inspection) 10,000 km RM301.85 Engine oil + oil filter (labour free) 20,000 km RM385.47 Oil + filter + air filter + labour 30,000 km RM301.85 Engine oil + oil filter (labour free) 40,000 km RM608.74 Oil + filter + air & cabin filter + spark plugs + brake fluid 50,000 km RM301.85 Engine oil + oil filter (labour free) 60,000 km RM584.52 Oil + filter + air filter + engine coolant 70,000 km RM301.85 Engine oil + oil filter (labour free) 80,000 km RM1,000.18 Oil + filter + filters + plugs + brake fluid + DCT oil 90,000 km RM301.85 Engine oil + oil filter (labour free) 100,000 km RM452.27 Oil + filter + air filter + drive belt Total to 100,000 km RM4,784.94 Roughly five years of servicing

A few things to note. The lighter 10k/30k/50k/70k/90k visits are a straightforward oil-and-filter change with free labour, which keeps them around RM300. The bills step up at the bigger services: the 40,000 km and 80,000 km visits add the air and cabin filters, spark plugs and brake fluid, and the 80,000 km service is the big one at RM1,000 because it also includes the seven-speed DCT transmission oil. Budget for that one in advance.

The S70 uses fully-synthetic engine oil, which is the single biggest line item on every bill at around RM189. Add it all up and the S70 costs RM4,784.94 in total scheduled servicing over five years/100,000 km – reasonable for a turbocharged C-segment sedan with a dual-clutch gearbox.

How the S70 compares – servicing vs rivals

Where does that leave the S70 against the cars buyers cross-shop? Using the same official five-year/100,000 km basis from our maintenance cost comparison:

Five-year/100,000 km maintenance cost Model Total servicing Notes Proton Persona RM3,877.94 Cheapest – no turbo, simpler 1.6L NA engine Honda City RM4,319.77 NA 1.5L + CVT Toyota Vios RM4,550.06 NA 1.5L + CVT Proton S70 RM4,784.94 1.5L turbo + 7-speed DCT Proton X50 RM5,347.35 Same turbo, plus fuel-filter changes

The S70 is a little dearer to service than the naturally-aspirated Vios and City – around RM50-90 a year more – which is the trade-off for its turbo engine and dual-clutch gearbox. But it’s cheaper than its own X50 SUV sibling, which uses the same engine but needs additional fuel-filter and belt changes. The MC1’s timing chain widens that gap in the S70’s favour over the long run.

The Proton S70 service schedule

The S70 follows a simple, predictable schedule: a first service at 1,000 km, then a service every 10,000 km or six months (whichever comes first), measured from the registration date.

The lighter visits are just engine oil and an oil filter. The air filter comes in every 20,000 km; spark plugs and brake fluid at 40k and 80k; engine coolant at 60k; and the DCT transmission oil at 80k. Sticking to this schedule at a Proton service centre is also what keeps your five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty valid – and the first six labour charges are on the house.

How to reset the Proton S70 service light

The maintenance reminder is normally reset for you at each service. If you need to clear the service/spanner indicator yourself, it’s done through the instrument cluster’s settings menu, or by switching the ignition on (engine off) and holding the trip-reset button until the indicator clears. If in doubt, your service centre will reset it in seconds.

Proton S70 road tax

Road tax on the S70 is low, because its 1.5 litre engine sits in a modest tax band. In Peninsular Malaysia it’s RM90 a year – the same as a Honda City or Toyota Vios, and less than the X50 SUV’s RM120. It’s a little higher in Sabah and Sarawak.

Proton S70 insurance

Insurance is the most variable running cost, as it’s based on your car’s sum insured (roughly RM69,000 to RM95,000 when new, depending on variant), your no-claim discount (NCD) and where you live.

As a rough guide, a comprehensive first-year premium typically lands somewhere around RM1,300 to RM2,200 – the entry Executive is the cheapest to cover, the Flagship X the dearest – and it falls substantially as you build up NCD (up to 55% off at renewal). First-time buyers should remember they start at 0% NCD, so the early years cost a little more before the discount builds.

You can renew your S70 insurance (and road tax) with a 10% discount through our Paul Tan Insurance service using promo code PAULTAN.

Total cost of ownership

Putting servicing, road tax and insurance together gives you the real annual cost of keeping an S70 (excluding fuel and any car loan):

Servicing: roughly RM960 a year averaged over five years (much more in the 80k-km year, far less in the free-labour years).

roughly RM960 a year averaged over five years (much more in the 80k-km year, far less in the free-labour years). Road tax: RM90 a year in Peninsular Malaysia.

RM90 a year in Peninsular Malaysia. Insurance: indicatively RM1,300-2,200 in year one, dropping with NCD.

That puts all-in ownership (before fuel and financing) at roughly RM2,400-3,300 a year when new, falling as your insurance NCD builds. Fuel is the other big variable, but the turbocharged S70 is reasonably frugal – Proton claims 5.7 litres/100 km (17.5 km/l) for the 2026 MC1. For the full model overview, variants and specs, see our main Proton S70 guide.

Proton S70 tyre replacement cost

Tyres are the other recurring consumable owners ask about. The S70’s size depends on variant: the Executive and Premium ride on 205/55 R16 tyres (16-inch wheels), while the Flagship and Flagship X use 205/50 R17 (17-inch wheels). The MC1 comes with GitiComfort F22 tyres from the factory.

Going by current Malaysian retailer pricing (prices vary by brand and shop, and aren’t set by Proton), expect roughly:

16-inch (205/55 R16): about RM230-400 per tyre fitted – budget brands from ~RM230, premium Michelin or Continental nearer RM380-400 – or roughly RM920-1,600 for a full set of four.

about RM230-400 per tyre fitted – budget brands from ~RM230, premium Michelin or Continental nearer RM380-400 – or roughly RM920-1,600 for a full set of four. 17-inch (205/50 R17): about RM300-500 per tyre – or roughly RM1,200-2,000 for a set of four.

Factor in a little extra for wheel balancing (around RM10-15 per tyre) and an alignment (around RM30-50) when you fit a full set. Tyres typically last 40,000-60,000 km depending on how you drive.

Frequently asked questions

How much is each Proton S70 service? From around RM300 for a basic oil-and-filter visit, up to RM1,000 for the big 80,000 km service that includes the DCT oil – see the full table above.

From around RM300 for a basic oil-and-filter visit, up to RM1,000 for the big 80,000 km service that includes the DCT oil – see the full table above. How often does the S70 need servicing? Every 10,000 km or six months, after a first service at 1,000 km.

Every 10,000 km or six months, after a first service at 1,000 km. How much does it cost to service an S70 over five years? RM4,784.94 in total to 100,000 km, with the first six labour charges free.

RM4,784.94 in total to 100,000 km, with the first six labour charges free. How much is S70 road tax? RM90 a year in Peninsular Malaysia.

RM90 a year in Peninsular Malaysia. Is the S70 expensive to maintain? No – it’s a little dearer than a Vios or City because of its turbo and DCT, but cheaper than the X50, and the warranty plus six free labour services soften the cost.

No – it’s a little dearer than a Vios or City because of its turbo and DCT, but cheaper than the X50, and the warranty plus six free labour services soften the cost. How do I reset the S70 service reminder? It’s usually reset at each service; to clear it yourself, use the instrument cluster settings or hold the trip-reset with the ignition on – or ask your service centre.

The bottom line

The Proton S70 is sensibly cheap to run for a turbocharged sedan: around RM4,785 in total servicing over five years/100,000 km (with six free labour visits), road tax of just RM90, and a frugal 17.5 km/l claimed economy. The one bill to plan for is the RM1,000 service at 80,000 km. Add affordable tyres and a five-year warranty, and the S70 backs up its low purchase price with genuinely modest ownership costs.

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