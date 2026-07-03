Proton says its participation in Teksi Madani is aimed at helping modernise the country’s taxi service

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / July 3 2026 7:36 pm

With the introduction of the Teksi Madani national taxi renewal programme today, Proton says its participation in the programme is aimed at helping the country modernise its taxi service through a new generation of vehicles that deliver higher standards of comfort, safety, efficiency and reliability for both operators and passengers.

In a statement, the national automaker said that the initiative, a national programme led by the ministry of transport, reflects the shared commitment of the government and industry to improve the daily travel experience for Malaysians while strengthening confidence in the country’s public transportation network.

Under the programme, eligible operators will be able to acquire a specially-prepared Proton S70 Premium configured for public mobility service. Offered exclusively in Ruby Red (with white floral C-pillar appliqués), the vehicle includes the additional equipment required for licensed public transport operations. This includes LED displays on the windscreen’s top-left and the rear glass, which can display either ‘Teksi’ or ‘E-hailing’ wording to identify the vehicle.

The cabin also gets a screen on the centre console, located below the dashboard, which functions both as a digital taximeter and as an advertisement display, as well as a small receipt printer, which is housed on the lower portion of the centre console. The Teksi Madani vehicles will also wear a red-on-white GET (Gabungan E-hailing dan Teksi, or combined e-hailing and taxi) JPJePlate that is exclusive to them.

The company added that with incentives provided by it and the government, fleet renewal will be more accessible to eligible operators. To encourage the taxi community to migrate to these new machines, prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced at the launch earlier today that a new RM10 million matching grant (up to RM2k from Proton and up to RM2k from the government, equaling up to RM4k in trade-in support) will be available, essentially providing support for around 5,000 vehicles.

There are also easy financing solutions that ensure the ownership stays with the driver. Participation in the programme is limited to operators who satisfy the eligibility criteria established by the land public transport agency (APAD), including the possession of the necessary operating permits. The automaker said that interested applicants may obtain further information at any Proton dealership nationwide.

While Proton did not mention specific pricing for the S70 taxi, it was indicated earlier today that the Teksi Madani examples will be offered without excise and sales tax, priced in the region of RM64,500, on-the-road without insurance. Comparatively, the retail price of the S70 Premium is RM74,800, inclusive of a RM5,000 launch rebate.

“The Teksi Madani programme demonstrates what can be achieved when the government and industry work together with a common purpose. We are honoured that the S70 has been selected to support this effort because it reflects confidence in Malaysian engineering, manufacturing capability and the quality of our products,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

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