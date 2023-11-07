2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GX crossover-tourer revealed

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 7 2023 8:18 pm

A new direction for Suzuki in the form of the 2024 Suzuki GSX-S1000GS crossover-tourer. More than just a long-legged touring motorcycle, the GSX-S1000GX brings a whole slew of firsts for Suzuki in terms of motorcycle design, including semi-active electronic suspension.

Using the term “crossover”, the GSX-S1000S stands a little taller than the GSX-S1000GT sports-tourer. Handling is biased towards road riding, with the GSX-S1000GT leaving the off-road stuff to its stablemate, the V-Strom 1000.

In this, the GSX-S1000GT follows a path trod by others in this segment, such as its most direct competitor, the BMW Motorrad S1000XR. Others that might be considered contenders include the Yamaha Tracer 9GT+ and Kawasaki Versys 1000.

The focus on road duty allows Suzuki to bring its superbike expertise to the fore, featuring the K5 999 cc inline-four mill. No power figures were released but if we take the GSX-S1000GT as a guide, expect to see something around 152 PS at 11,000 rpm and 106 Nm of torque at 9,250 rpm.

Coming to the fore is Suzuki’s foray into semi-active electronic suspension, what it calls Suzuki Advanced Electronic Suspension (SAES) with four electronically controlled damping modes– “H” (Hard), “M” (Medium), “S” (Soft) and a customizable “U” (User) setting. The automatically adjusts damping force on the fly to match riding conditions according to the selected mode.

New is Suzuki Road Adaptive Stabilization (SRAS) that seamlessly switches between settings to emphasise responsiveness when riding on normal road surfaces, and settings that better smooth out bumps when riding over cobblestones or other uneven surfaces, causing Suzuki Floating Ride Control (SFRC) to kick in.

This works in conjunction with the Active Damping Control setting currently in use to help smooth out the ride, and adjusts the electronic throttle settings to deliver softer, more controllable throttle response. Adding to ride comfort is selectable rear suspension modes that changes the rear suspension’s spring preload settings, with the option of four modes depending on rider preference and load.

Standard equipment is a bi-directional quickshifter and cruise control, as well as cornering ABS. Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and a USB charging port next to the 6.5-inch full-color TFT LCD multi-function screen displays all the necessary information.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.