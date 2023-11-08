PJ Sec 17 Jln Harapan to Sprint Highway road closure

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 8 2023 10:51 am

Click to enlarge

PJ residents, take note. MBPJ has announced that the slip road from Jalan Harapan in Section 17 to the Sprint Highway (coming out after the school and before Damansara Intan) will be partially closed from today (November 8) till November 11. The closure is from 8am till work ends.

Specifically, the lane from Sprint into Jalan Harapan will be closed – see the graphic above. The closure is for crusher run and binder works, as part of the road widening project in the Jalan Harapan area.

This small road is a relatively popular ‘short cut’ to ‘get out of PJ’ but MBPJ advises motorists to use alternative routes for the time being. Drive safe.

