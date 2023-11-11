2024 Kove motorcycle range seen at Sepang MotoGP

Posted in Bikes, Kove, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 11 2023 10:56 am

On display at the AFY Mobility space at the 2023 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit was the Kove motorcycle range. Covering the gamut from dual-purpose to sports bikes to naked sports, it seems Kove has something for almost every Malaysian rider.

Pride of place was given to the Kove 450 Rally Factory Edition. This dual-purpose machine come with a liquid-cooled 449 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder DOHC engine producing 53.64 hp at 9,500 rpm with 42 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm pushing a published weight of 145 kg.

With 30-litres of fuel in the tank and a seat height of 960 mm, the 450 Rally is intended for serious off-road duty. This is borne out by the long travel suspension with adjustable upside-down fork in front and air suspension in the rear, giving 310 mm of ground clearance.

Wheel sizing is 21-inches in front and 18-inches in the rear, wearing 90/90 and 140/80 rubber front and rear, respectively, on spoked wheels. Two-channel ABS is standard, working on a two-piston calliper with 288 mm disc in front and 240 mm disc with single-piston calliper in the rear.

In Kove’s naked sports segment the Kove 321R is fitted with a two-cylinder mill displacing 322 cc. Kove says the 321R produces 39.5 hp at 11,000 rpm with 29 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm. Weight for the 321R is listed as 149 kg with 13-litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is 820 mm.

Also on display was the Kove 500X, an adventure-touring motorcycle along with the obligatory spoked wheels and styling reminiscent of a certain British overland motorcycle. Power comes from a liquid-cooled parallel-twin with DOHC and four-valves per cylinder.

The Kove 500X gets 46.9 hp at 8,500 rpm with 43 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Weight is listed as 178 kg with 20-litre of fuel in the tank and seat height is set at 820 mm.

For the sports bike fans there is an Italian look-a-like in the form of the Kove 450RR. Clad in a red livery with metal satin finish tank, the 450RR does strongly resemble a certain sports bike from Borgo Panigale.

Power comes from a four-cylinder mill with DIOHC and liquid-cooling, displacing 443 cc. As for power, the numbers for the 450RR are 69.7 hp at 13,000 rpm with 39 Nm of torque at 10,500 rpm.

Kove says the 450RR is capable of a 220 km/h top speed and a zero to hundred time of 4.2 seconds. Weight is a quite reasonable 165 kg with 14-litres of fuel in the tank while riding equipment includes an upshift only quickshifter, traction control and launch control.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.