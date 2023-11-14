Tesla Wall Connector can only be used to charge Teslas – charging other EVs will void warranty

Posted in Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Gerard Lye / November 14 2023 1:28 pm

Owners of the Tesla Wall Connector should only use the home charger with Teslas, as the 12-month warranty will be voided when plugging in other electric vehicles (EVs). This was the message received by Badrul Hisham, a member of the Malaysian Electric Vehicles Owners Club (MyEVOC), who shared his exchange with a Tesla Approved Installer in the MyEVOC Facebook group.

The Tesla Approved Installer explained to Badrul that under the ‘Other Conditions’ section of Tesla’s Home Charging Programme (HCP), point number three states a “customer cannot modify any part of the installation or wall connector settings; any unauthorised adjustments will void warranty eligibility.”

It was also pointed out that the Tesla Wall Connector is configured for only Teslas upon installation, so it is understood that changing this setting so the charger works with all EVs is in violation of the conditions in the HCP, which means a voided warranty for the home charger.

Some MyEVOC members have suggested that one can simply maintain the ‘Tesla only’ setting for a full year until the Tesla Wall Connector warranty ends, after which it can be configured to work with all EVs.

The Tesla Wall Connector is valued at RM2,880 in Malaysia and was offered for free with Tesla orders made before October 31, 2023, although customers would still need to pay the installation costs of RM2,200 (RM2,500 in Sabah and Sarawak).

This includes standard equipment such a switch, circuit breakers, RCD, distribution box, while the cost of cable is RM36 per metre for standard cabling including trunking/conduit, or RM60 per metre for an armoured cable.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.