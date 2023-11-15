Safer public transport for women in Malaysia – Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Mick Chan / November 15 2023 10:36 am

A systematic programme is being put in place to address weaknesses in public transport facilities in order to create a gender-responsive ecosystem, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, according to The Star.

Many women had expressed worry when using public transport, not just during rides in public transport but also when travelling to and from stations, the transport minister said.

“Poorly lit and uneven sidewalks leading to bus stops and train stations are part of the problem. These are some pain points that public transport users, women in particular, feel strongly about,” Loke said at the Women’s Safety in Transit and Transport Industry symposium.

The issue of safety was also discussed in a Cabinet committee which deals with traffic congestion, the minister said, adding that the committee agreed at its latest meeting to pay more attention to such issues. “If we talk about traffic jams and for people to take public transport, these are the issues we have to address. It’s not only about infrastructure but the whole ecosystem, not just the discounts but the safety in going to the stations,” Loke said.

Ladies-only section for MRT Kajang Line coaches

This committee has asked the local government development ministry to source for funds, and to integrate them together with local councils in Selangor and in the Klang Valley, according to the report. Each local council has to identify bus stations and sidewalks which need upgrades immediately, and up to 100 new or improved bus stations and sidewalks leading to train stations can be expected, the transport minister said.

On the matter of the recently introduced women’s coaches on the Kajang MRT line, Loke noted there has been criticism from male passengers, but the transport minister is holding steadfast on this decision. “I feel strongly that when something is right, I need to do it despite the criticisms. There will be no U-turn on the women’s coaches,” Loke said.

The transport minister also said that 62% of regular public transport users were female, and two-thirds of passengers aged between 21 and 30 were women.

First announced in July, the ladies-only coach on the MRT Kajang Line began trials in September, and was introduced due to increasing sexual harassment on trains.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.