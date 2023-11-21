2024 Proton S70 sedan’s official launch date is Nov 28

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / November 21 2023 4:38 pm

Proton has started a countdown to the official launch of the Proton S70 sedan. The time is 4.30 pm and the date is November 28, which is seven days from now.

“Embark on a journey where safety meets sophistication with the Proton S70. Designed on the world-class BMA platform, this exceptional sedan promises to redefine your drive with unparalleled intelligence that adapts to every journey. As the countdown begins, join us in unveiling the ‘Intelligence that Evolves’ on November 28. Your adventure awaits!” the social media caption reads.

Yes, the S70 rides on Geely’s BMA platform, which also underpins the Proton X50. It’s based on the Geely Emgrand sedan, which has dimensions that are in between current B- and C-segment sedans. Proton has elected to call it a C-sedan, with the ’70’ name to match.

Also more C than B-sedan is the 1.5L turbo engine and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox combo. This is the same pairing found in the non-Flagship X50, which means a 1.5-litre port-injected three-cylinder engine with 150 PS/226 Nm, and not the 177 PS/255 Nm 1.5L TGDi from the X50 Flagship and X70 MC. The Emgrand uses a 1.5L NA + CVT combo elsewhere but the 1.5T MPI is made in Tanjong Malim so it makes perfect business sense to use in the S70.

The S70 will come in four variants, but we’ll call it ‘3+’. Unlike the X50, there’s no Standard variant, and the sedan’s range starts from Executive. The mid-level spec is Premium and the top one is the Flagship. The Flagship X makes it four, but the only difference the ‘X’ brings is a sunroof and an exclusive Quartz Black paint option.

We’ve already detailed the Proton S70, gave you a through walk-around tour and shared our first impressions test drive notes – the only mystery left is the price. Expect a price range that covers the RM70+k to RM100k ground, which is currently Honda City/Toyota Vios territory. Full details here.

