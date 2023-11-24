2024 BMW Motorrad R12 nineT and R12 unveiled

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 24 2023 5:21 pm

BMW Motorrad R12 nineT

Getting a new frame is the 2024 BMW Motorrad R12 nineT roadster and R12 cruiser. Building on the basis of the classic air- and oil-cooled boxer twin, the R12 follows the lines set out by the first R nineT back in 2013, which paultan.org reviewed here.

The new trellis frame is made from tubular steel, differing from the original R nineT’s front and rear cast main frame with the ne airbag now located under the seat. Along with a trellis rear sub-frame, the updated R12 shaves weight and allows for easier customisation.

Unchanged is the boxer-twin from the previous generation R nineT, displacing 1,170 cc. Power is rated at 109 hp at 7,000 rpm with 115 Nm of torque in the R12 nineT and 95 hp at 6,500 rpm with 110 Nm of torque in the R12.

Styling on the pair of boxers differs, the R12 nineT emphasising the sporty side of things with an aluminium tank with brushed and clear-coated side panels, while the seat, and tail-hump create a rising, dynamic line. Rider ergonomics are different from the original R nineT, with 30 mm shorter and narrower fuel tank placing the rider closer to the handlebars and moving the rider’s weight forward.

For the R12, the fuel tank is made of steel, mimicking the “Toaster Tanks” of the 1970s BMW /5 models. Coming standard with a solo seat, the relaxed seating position with low seat height and wide handlebars is classic cruiser style, along with the 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel.

BMW Motorrad R12

Instrumentation also differs, the R12 nineT coming with twin analogue clocks for speedometer and tachometer functions with a USB-C charging port on the left side, and a 12V socket on the right. Meanwhile, the R12 gets a single speedometer while the tachometer is available as an extra cost option.

Both the R12 nineT and R12 come standard in Blackstorm metallic. Extra cost options are San Remo Green metallic and Option 719 “Aluminium” in brushed aluminium/Night Black for the NineT while the R12 gets Aventurine Red metallic and Option 719 “Thorium” in Avus Silver metallic.

