PLUS invests RM18m this year to upgrade 31 toilets

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 1 2023 3:31 pm

PLUS has allocated RM18 million this year to refurbish public restrooms at highway R&Rs, lay-bys and toll plazas. The initiative involves 31 locations, which include seven R&Rs, an overhead bridge restaurant, 12 lay-bys, and 11 toll plazas along the North-South Highway.

The highway concessionaire says that work is well underway and is anticipated to be completed in stages, from the end of this year into the early months of 2024.

The upgraded toilets are at Machap R&R (northbound), Gelang Patah (both bounds), Tapah (both), Gurun (southbound), Pagoh (southbound), Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant, and lay-bys at Senawang (southbound), Pedas Linggi (both), Tangkak (both), Bukit Gantang (both), Tikam Batu (southbound), Alor Pongsu (both), Behrang (southbound) and Kampung Bemban (northbound).

The project also includes toilets at Tapah, Kajang, Jalan Duta, Simpang Ampat, Sungai Besi, Seafield, Kota Damansara, Bukit Raja, Setia Alam, USJ and Putrajaya toll plazas.

Refurbishments include additional sitting toilets, expanded cubicles for the disabled and children, family-oriented cubicles, dedicated baby changing rooms, shower facilities and design for natural ventilation, lighting and landscaping. Progress reports indicate that as of now, refurbishment work at 11 locations has been completed.

