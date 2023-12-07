2024 MINI Cooper SE EV gets John Cooper Works Trim package – sportier look but no performance gains

Posted in Cars, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / December 7 2023 9:59 am

MINI recently unveiled a new John Cooper Works Trim package for the fully electric and all-new Cooper SE that made its global debut back in September this year. With the option, the three-door hatchback gains the JCW treatment in terms of looks, although there’s no change to performance.

As such, the Cooper SE with the John Cooper Works Trim package retains its front-mounted electric motor that is rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 330 Nm. This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds, while the battery with an energy capacity of 54.2 kWh provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 402 km on a single charge.

According to MINI, the optional package serves as a homage to the brand’s motorsport heritage. With it, the Cooper SE’s front grille gets a new surround in gloss black as well as a John Cooper Works logo in the traditional red, white and black colour scheme with a symbolised chequered flag. The light signature for the LED headlamps is also different with the JCW, with only two horizontal stripes being the daytime running lights instead of circles.

Other styling changes include black MINI badges, bonnet stripes, red brake calipers and 18-inch alloy wheels in Lap Spoke 10-spoke two-tone design. You’ll also find diffuser elements front and rear as well as a contrasting roof and mirror caps in Chilli Red.

On the inside, the package introduces JCW seats trimmed in synthetic leather red stitching and a multi-colour knitted material in the shoulder section. The interior follows a black and red theme, with patterned 2d-knit covering areas of the door and dashboard.

For the circular OLED display, the MINI Experience Modes options are expanded to include a JCW-inspired Go-Kart mode. This sets the ambient lighting to show anthracite red, while the throttle response is optimised for an enhanced driving experience. So, all of the looks of a JCW but with the same powertrain as a normal Cooper SE. Fancy one?

