Posted in Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / December 7 2023 6:19 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s push into electrification will continue in 2024, with the company set to expand its current portfolio of all-electric EQ models, which is presently made up of nine variants over seven model types. Products won’t be the only focus, as its own charging network is also set to grow, independent of developments elsewhere.

At yesterday’s EQE SUV launch, which saw the introduction of the EQE 500 4Matic AMG Line to the Malaysian market, the company revealed plans to expand its DC fast charging network at dealerships (or retail partners, following the brand’s switch to an agency model for its sales operations here) next year.

This follows on the charging network expansion that was announced last year, where the company indicated that it was planning to install 13 DC fast chargers in strategic dealer locations, primarily in the Peninsular. At that point, it was mentioned that charging would be made available for use by EQ customers at no cost until the end of 2023.

Things are expected to switch to paid charging, in line with the announcement of planned corporate charging subscriptions for the company’s business and fleet customers. Asked if this would open up use of these DC chargers at retailers to all EV users, the company said that access would continue to be only for Mercedes-Benz EV owners in the present future.

According to Edmin Naidoo, VP of customer services, Mercedes-Benz Cars Malaysia, this would allow the company to provide its customers with ready access to charging points. “For our retailers, we are looking at two phases. At this point in time, the focus is on retail usage (by its customers). In the second phase, it will be for vehicles that are being serviced, where you top up your vehicle, and we do not want it to be utilised as a “filling” station. It’s basically to take care of our customers that come,” he said.

He said that retail partners will be free to list their chargers on their preferred charge point operator (CPO) for payment. This, he said, would be a new revenue stream for retail partners to make up for reduced services. At present, DC chargers in the network have different specifications, with most being capable of outputting 180 kW, while the rest are able to do 120 kW or 50 kW.

