JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9

Posted in Local News / By /

JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a list of vehicle makes and models which have been recalled by their respective brands, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The vehicle brands and models listed by the JPJ for their respective recalls are as follows – click on the brand names to go to the respective links for recall details:

Audi

Mercedes-Benz

Kia

  • 2021-2023 Carnival KA4 – 2,920 units

JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9

Volkswagen

Yamaha

  • MT-09 (November 2021 – October 2023) – 1,329 units
  • MT-09 Tracer 9 GT (November 2021 – September 2023) – 995 units

JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9
JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9
JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9
JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9
JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 