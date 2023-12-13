JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a list of vehicle makes and models which have been recalled by their respective brands, according to a Facebook post by the department.
The vehicle brands and models listed by the JPJ for their respective recalls are as follows – click on the brand names to go to the respective links for recall details:
- 2023 e-tron GT – 41 units
- 2021-2023 C200, C300 – 13 units
- 2022-2023 E300 – 144 units
- 2022-2023 S450 4Matic, S580e, Mercedes-Maybach S580 4Matic – six units
- 2021-2023 Carnival KA4 – 2,920 units
- 2010-2011 Eos (1F) – 117 units
- 2011 Golf Mk6 (1K) – 1,757 units
- 2010 Passat CC (3C) – 338 units
- 2013 Polo Sedan/Vento (60) – 344 units
- 2010-2013 Polo (6R) – 246 units
- MT-09 (November 2021 – October 2023) – 1,329 units
- MT-09 Tracer 9 GT (November 2021 – September 2023) – 995 units
