JPJ issues list of recalled vehicles in Malaysia – Audi, Kia, Mercedes, Volkswagen; Yamaha MT-09/Tracer 9

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / December 13 2023 7:07 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a list of vehicle makes and models which have been recalled by their respective brands, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The vehicle brands and models listed by the JPJ for their respective recalls are as follows – click on the brand names to go to the respective links for recall details:

Audi

2023 e-tron GT – 41 units

Mercedes-Benz

Kia

2021-2023 Carnival KA4 – 2,920 units

Volkswagen

Yamaha

MT-09 (November 2021 – October 2023) – 1,329 units

MT-09 Tracer 9 GT (November 2021 – September 2023) – 995 units

