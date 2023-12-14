Proton C70 rendered – S70 in two-door coupe form; spiritual successor to both the Satria and Putra?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / December 14 2023 9:56 am

Ready for more renders of the Proton S70 in different body styles? After creating a hatchback version of the newly launched model, rendering wiz Theophilus Chin is back again with an imagining of the S70 as a two-door coupe.

The idea behind these renders steams from the Wira, which was not only offered as a sedan, but also made into a few derivatives including a hatchback (Satria), a two-door coupe (Putra) and even an ute (Arena). In Theo’s mind, if the S70 is considered to be a descendant of the Wira, this C70 he has created would be a spiritual successor to both the Satria and Putra.

The vehicle you see before is based on the Audi quattro concept that was presented at the Paris Motor Show in 2010. From this starting point, Theo grafted on the face of the S70 while also revising a few other areas such as the positioning of the side mirrors, the door shut lines as well as introducing a new character line and creased section to the sides.

As for the rear, the Audi concept’s rear wing gets deleted and the surrounding area is revised to accommodate the S70’s wraparound taillight assembly and connecting trim piece. A proper boot is also added, while the rear bumper is overhauled to feature oval-shaped exhaust outlets and a diffuser element.

So, what do you think of Theo’s work? Does it look right to be a spiritual successor to the Satria and Putra, which are models that Proton fans still covet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

