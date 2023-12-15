2024 Range Rover Electric teased – brand’s first EV to feature 800V architecture, V8 levels of performance

2024 Range Rover Electric teased – brand’s first EV to feature 800V architecture, V8 levels of performance

The first fully electric vehicle (EV) from Range Rover is coming, with the British carmaker announcing it has begun sending prototypes out for rigorous testing. Based on fifth-generation Range Rover that made its debut in 2021, the upcoming Range Rover Electric is built on the same Modular Longitudinal Architecture-Flex (MLA-Flex) platform and those interested can sign up to be part of a waiting list.

Touted as “the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever created,” the brand’s first EV will look a lot like its fossil fuel-powered and plug-in hybrid stablemates. Set to be produced alongside the non-EV variants in Solihull, United Kingdom, the Range Rover Electric will use batteries and electric drive units assembled at JLR’s new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton.

Full powertrain details are not available yet, but the company says the EV will feature an 800-volt electric architecture to enable fast charging on public networks. It will also deliver performance comparable to a V8-equipped Range Rover, while also providing all-terrain capability that the brand is known for.

To validate these targets, Range Rover Electric prototypes are being subjected to on-road testing in various locations from Sweden to Dubai, in temperatures ranging from -40 to 50 degrees Celsius. Water wading up to 850 mm at speeds of up to 50 km/h will also be testing, along with underfloor, battery durability, chassis integrity and vehicle dynamics tests for thermal derating.

As per Range Rover tradition, comfort and luxury standards must also be met to complement the driving performance. For these, the company says it has created a unique active road noise cancellation configuration and sound design for a certain level of cabin comfort.

