Announcement on free toll for Christmas expected to happen on Dec 22 – dep works minister Ahmad Maslan

The government is expected to announce toll fare exemptions this Friday (December 22, 2023) in conjunction with the upcoming Christmas celebration, according to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.
“I was told there might be an announcement on Friday. Let’s wait,” Maslan said after visiting the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) on Tuesday, as reported by The Star. He added that the government allocates on average RM21 million a day to highway concessionaires for the temporary implementation of free tolls during festive periods.
For the Hari Raya festivities, Ahmad revealed the government paid out RM80.07 million for four toll-free days. Meanwhile, it was RM42.31 million for Deepavali and RM41.21 million for Chinese New Year to provide motorists with toll-free travel for two days.
Comments
The gov should increase toll instead. Life’s too good for everyone that they jam up the road. Increase it so that people only travel when necessary.
Agreed. Even with our supposedly relatively high car prices compared to other countries (except Singapore), we’re still having traffic congestion issues in Klang Valley and Penang, so obviously cars are still too cheap when B40s can afford cars. In other countries B40s are forced to take public transit and the governments there are then forced to improve their public transit. In Malaysia, since everyone’s so well-off with their own private transportation, no one is incentivized to improve public transit.
to reduce cars on the road, the first thing the gov need to do is to provide good public transport network as alternatives. When the cost of using public transport is much lower and efficient than private transport, then people will switch.
Memang perihatin terbaik lah kerajaan skrg. Menyesal gile dulu kite sapot pas..
no wonder pmx put mad maslan to new ministry. he really likes to announce for free toll.