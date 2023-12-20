Announcement on free toll for Christmas expected to happen on Dec 22 – dep works minister Ahmad Maslan

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 20 2023 10:00 am

The government is expected to announce toll fare exemptions this Friday (December 22, 2023) in conjunction with the upcoming Christmas celebration, according to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“I was told there might be an announcement on Friday. Let’s wait,” Maslan said after visiting the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) on Tuesday, as reported by The Star. He added that the government allocates on average RM21 million a day to highway concessionaires for the temporary implementation of free tolls during festive periods.

For the Hari Raya festivities, Ahmad revealed the government paid out RM80.07 million for four toll-free days. Meanwhile, it was RM42.31 million for Deepavali and RM41.21 million for Chinese New Year to provide motorists with toll-free travel for two days.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.