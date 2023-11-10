Free toll for Deepavali 2023, from November 11 to 12

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 10 2023 10:09 am

Continuing on the toll fare exemptions given during festive periods, the government has announced the free tolls will be given to highway users for two days, from Saturday to Sunday, in conjunction with Deepavali, which falls on November 12.

According to public works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the implementation of the free toll will start on November 11 (Saturday) at 12.01 am up to the end of November 12 (Sunday) at 11.59 pm.

Toll exemption will be given to all classes of vehicles at all toll plazas on highways, except for the toll plazas at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) toll plaza and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza in Johor.

The free toll announced for Deepavali follows that announced earlier this year for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year festive periods. Earlier this week, it was reported that the government had not yet deliberated on the matter.

