Government to decide on toll exemption for Deepavali

The Malaysian government has yet to decide on waiving toll fare in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations which are to take place this Sunday, The Star reported. This year, highway users in Malaysia have been given toll fare exemptions through the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year seasons.
There have been no discussions yet, and approval would need to come from the finance ministry, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad told the Dewan Rakyat.
Among the matters being studied was the aspect of cost-sharing with highway concessionaires, deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said, Bernama reported.
“We are aware of the proposed toll exemption that has been touched upon several times by honourable members including Bagan member of parliament (Lim Guan Eng). Currently, toll exemption is still under discussion. Insya-Allah, there will be good news, in two or three days, the government will announce it,” the deputy finance minister said.
Comments
Everything is left to the last minute. Why can’t there be a decision in place, i.e. toll-free for 2 days for all the major festivals.
This government is so weak. Very reactionary. Same issue with the solidarity week in schools; after a big outcry then the MOE comes up with guidelines.
Anwar is a better Opposition leader than a PM. Unfortunately, compared to the competition he’s still the best candidate. Malaysia seriously lacks proper leaders with integrity and intelligence.
Anwar menang tol hapus
Kepala hotak! Anwar menang tol makin naik! Dulu bang Najib je yang lupuskan tol.
#BringBackNajibPM
That because the best candidate is now in jail. Set him free and make him PM back immediately and he will return us back to glory.
#BringBackNajibPM
Don’t want give, don’t give lah. If give, most likely it will only benefit those not celebrating Deepavali.
Betol tu. Species kami ni xleh duk diam kat rumah. Kena bawak anak2 mandi pantai, berkelah bawah pokok, tengok rimau kat zoo. Suruh kami jalan pavilion tu xmampu la bayar parking makan kepci
why need to decide, Raya terus kasih saja. cakap ayam jantan
Isn’t it obvious?
Raya give, Deepavali give, Christmas give, Chinese New Year give…. and the end tax payer give more…
Even our grandmothers’ kidneys gomen also wanna take
What’s that to decide? When u gatal gatal give during Raya, don’t u remember other festivity also? Don’t u represent multi racial government? U know u give one festivity u cannot neglect other major festivity right? When u give, it’s tax payer money, u think it’s your own pocket? U set the precedence now u want to set unfairness is it?
Suka hati kita la bila nak bagi tol percuma. Orang kita ramai. Tak suka boleh balik (insert country name)
if government don’t give toll exemption, they will be accused of marginalizing the indians because they are minority. since raya and chinese new year also got exemption, just give to our fellow indian friends. we’re here to promote inclusiveness and equity.
Please don’t give toll exemption in any kind of festival. We have already got cheap petrol, parking and toll fees. If one not afford for paying toll fees he should not drive in first place. And also pls raise the fuel price to appropriate level like RM 2.50 for RON95 by reducing subsidy. Government should save up this subsidy and spend on other thing such as education, public facilities, paying welfare for unfortunate people etc.
Those who yell petrol price expensive pls look at our neighbour Thailand is double of our price, SG is more than triple while Indonesia is 70% higher. In KL the traffic is getting worst day by day even if there were MRT, LRT and public busses but people still choose to drive. Pls don’t give any form of free toll to encourage driving.