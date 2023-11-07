Government to decide on toll exemption for Deepavali

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / November 7 2023 10:20 am

The Malaysian government has yet to decide on waiving toll fare in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations which are to take place this Sunday, The Star reported. This year, highway users in Malaysia have been given toll fare exemptions through the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Chinese New Year seasons.

There have been no discussions yet, and approval would need to come from the finance ministry, deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad told the Dewan Rakyat.

Among the matters being studied was the aspect of cost-sharing with highway concessionaires, deputy finance minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said, Bernama reported.

“We are aware of the proposed toll exemption that has been touched upon several times by honourable members including Bagan member of parliament (Lim Guan Eng). Currently, toll exemption is still under discussion. Insya-Allah, there will be good news, in two or three days, the government will announce it,” the deputy finance minister said.

