In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 18 January 2023 2:27 pm / 0 comments

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has announced motorists will be able to enjoy toll-free highways nationwide from January 20-21, 2023, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations that start on Sunday (January 22, 2023)

“After that, please pay your toll fees,” Anwar said after chairing today’s cabinet meeting in Putrajaya. The decision was made after the transport and works ministries held discussions with toll concessionaires, which agreed to not impose toll charges for all vehicle types during the two days.

While no specifics were provided, it’s likely the same entry and exit rules from past exemptions for Hari Raya and the 15th general election last year will apply. As such, the toll-free period should start at 12.01am on January 20 and end at 11.59pm on January 21.

During the promo period, you must enter and exit a highway to enjoy zero charges. If you exit after the deadline, you will have to pay the full toll amount according to your class of vehicle. Should you be unable to reach your exit toll plaza due to congestion or delay, you can exit at the nearest toll plaza before 11.59pm on January 21 and re-enter the highway again, so you need not pay entire amount of your trip.

On the flipside, if you do enter the highway before the start of the toll-free period at 12.01am on January 20, you can do the same and exit the highway and re-enter it to enjoy free toll for the remainder of your trip. We’ll update this space should the mechanics differ from past toll exemption periods announced.