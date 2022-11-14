In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 14 November 2022 7:04 pm / 0 comments

Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced that there would be no toll charges from 12.01am on November 18 until 11.59pm on November 19 for travellers in private vehicles (Class 1), The Star reports.

Speaking at the Cuepacs headquarters groundbreaking ceremony today, Ismail Sabri said 30 highway concessionaires have agreed to provide free tolls on their highways over the two days, which have also been designated as public holidays. “I know many have been waiting for the announcement and I hereby announce a public holiday for November 18 and 19,” he said.

The prime minister’s announcement comes a few days before Malaysia’s 15th general election (GE15) that takes place this coming Saturday (November 19, 2022). “We want to make sure Malaysians can exercise their rights as clearly stipulated in the federal constitution. No one can prevent a citizen from exercising their right to vote,” he said Ismail Sabri.

If you’re travelling by car to your hometown to vote, paying tolls is now one less thing to consider, but do remember to make sure your vehicle’s health is at its best to prevent unplanned stops. For those who are voting and have tested positive for Covid-19, you can still vote but there are guidelines that must be followed: always wear your face mask, do not use public transport and do not stop by anywhere before and after voting. Stay safe and vote wisely.