14 November 2022

Malaysia’s health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has announced that individuals who are Covid-19 positive must wear face masks when casting their ballots in 15th general election (GE15) set to take place this Saturday on November 19, 2022. For other voters, the wearing of face masks is strongly encouraged, he said.

Voters who tested positive for Covid-19 are also not allowed to use public transport, including e-hailing services, and must use their own personal vehicles to get to their respective polling centres. “[Covid-19 positive voters are not allowed] to stop by anywhere before and after voting and must return home immediately,” Noor Hisham said in a statement.

All voters are also encouraged to adhere to safe social distancing and use hand sanitisers provided at polling stations or use their own. Healthcare workers will be stationed at polling centres to ensure a smooth voting process for voters who are Covid-19 positive and voters are advised to obey instructions issued.