Artisan GT-R revealed – modified Nissan R35 with R34 styling, up to 1,000 hp; only 36 units; from RM2.17 mil

Posted in Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / December 26 2023 12:20 pm

Remember the Nissan Skyline GT-R design concept from last year by Roman Miah and Avante Design? Well, it will be put into production thanks to London-based Artisan Vehicle Design, which will offer just 36 units that are each priced from 369,000 British pounds (around RM2.17 million).

If you have pockets deep enough, Artisan will take the current GT-R and replace the body panels with new carbon-fibre ones. The new “skin,” along with the new lights, rear wing, wheels and other bits, reimagines the exterior to be reminiscent of the R34 Skyline GT-R, which is a car that ever Fast and Furious fan knows.

Given the amount of money that Artisan is asking for, the company says it is offering endless customisation options. You can order the car in heritage GT-R colours such as Bayside Blue, Millenium Jade, Midnight Purple, or whatever hue appeals to you. Same goes for the interior too.

On that mention, the interior also gets worked on too, with serious-looking Recaro seats being added to complement a brand-new dashboard that incorporates a large touchscreen. Other changes include a good helping of carbon-fibre trim as well as a new steering wheel.

Under the bonnet, the GT-R’s VR38DETT 3.8 litre twin-turbo V6 is retained but gets an overhaul to produce either 800 hp in ‘Track Edition’ form or 1,000 hp as the ‘Ultimate Edition’ – both get an improved transmission but only the latter comes with race-oriented aerodynamics. There will also be upgrades to the brakes, tyres and suspension to make sure this isn’t just a drag racing machine.

For now, what you’re looking at here are merely design renders, but the company says a full concept will be ready in time for the 2024 SEMA show in Las Vegas. The 36 units will be produced in Hannover, Germany after the public debut, with deliveries set to follow soon after.

“Our goal is to rehaul the Nissan GT-R into what should have been. Taking a current model and reenergising it with a new breath of life. The result is a dynamically restyled vehicle from top to bottom which combines design cues from the past with modern-day lines, angles and technology,” the company says on its official website. What do you think of what they are offering?

